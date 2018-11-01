You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China's Fantawild Launching Sixth 'Boonie Bears' Movie

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fantawild

Powerhouse Chinese entertainment group Fantawild is using the American Film Market to begin sales of “Blast Into the Past,” the sixth film in its hit “Boonie Bears” franchise.

The film is in post-production and will be released in Chinese theaters in time for February’s Chinese New Year peak period. The previous film in the franchise, “The Big Shrink,” was released at a similar time and generated $97 million of box office receipts. The company is already targeting 10,000 screens for the China release of “Blast Into the Past.”

“Every year, we strive to create a new entry that stands alone as a full-fledged film, while also revisiting the fortunes of our adored characters Briar and Bramble,” said Daisy Shang, president of Fantawild Animation.

The franchise features two bears whose task is to prevent Logger Vick from destroying their forest environment. In the new film they find a device which takes the bears and their struggle back to prehistoric times.

The property is also a widely popular TV series that has aired on China Central Television (CCTV) and Beijing Television Network since 2012. It generates some $390 million of merchandising revenue annually.

Launched in 2005, Fantawild is also one of China’s biggest theme park operators, running more than a dozen parks under the Fantawild brand, and a further four under the Oriental Heritage label.

At the American Film Market, Fantawild will unveil a first trailer for “Blast Into the Past,” and begin sales on an untitled new international franchise that will begin production in mid-2019.

