Chastized Chinese Celebrity Fan Bingbing Free After Detention (Report)

Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 11 May 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing, who has been at the center of a storm over unpaid taxes, is said to be at liberty after a period of government detention.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday that Fan has returned to Beijing after an unspecified period of “residential detention. The paper reported that Fan had been held at a “holiday resort” near Wuxi, in Jiansu Province, that has been previously used to interrogate errant Communist Party officials.

Fan disappeared from public view in June and from social media at the beginning of July after being accused of tax fraud by a fellow celebrity. He used social media to publish copies of tow contracts which he alleged were evidence of tax evasion.

On Wednesday, China’s tax authorities announced that Fan would have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in back taxes, fines and other penalties. Fan herself then reemerged on social media to make an abject apology. “I feel ashamed and guilty for what I did, and here, I offer my sincere apology to everyone,” she wrote on Weibo.

Despite the enormity of the sums involved, Fan is expected to be able to avoid criminal prosecution if she pays up promptly.

“I feel ashamed that I committed tax evasion in “Unbreakable Spirit” and other projects by taking advantage of ‘split contracts.’ Throughout these days of my cooperation with the taxation authorities’ investigation of my accounts as well as my company’s, I have realized that, as a public figure, I should’ve observed the law, setting a good example for society and the industry,” Fan’s statement continued.

 

  Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Chastized Chinese Celebrity Fan Bingbing Free After Detention (Report)

  Philippines, China set as Focus of

    Philippines, China set as Focus of Singapore Media Festival

  Typhoon forecast track

    Busan Festival: Typhoon Kong-Rey set to Dampen Weekend Event Plans

  Nine Asian Talents in the Race

    Nine Asian Talents in the Race for the Busan Fest's Kim Ji-seok Award

  Greta

    Film Review: 'Greta'

  'Ride' Review

    Film Review: 'Ride

  DF-15729 – KJ Apa and Amandla

    Film News Roundup: 'The Hate U Give' Set for Free Screenings for Young Audiences

