Fan Bingbing Contract Leak Sparks Film Industry Tax Probe in China

China’s tax authorities have started a probe into the fiscal affairs of the film and TV industries. The move follows allegations that China’s leading actress Fan Bingbing contractual trickery to disguise a massive payday.

China’s State Authority of Taxation announced the industry-wide move on Sunday. It ordered local tax bureaus to investigate so-called Yin Yang contracts.

Fan, China’s biggest celebrity and co-star of Jessica Chastain’s forthcoming female action film “355,” reacted furiously last week when details of a contract were leaked online by a TV anchor Cui Yongyuan. His initial disclosure showed Fan being paid $1.56 million (RMB10 million) for four days work on Feng Xiaogang-directed “Cellphone 2.” But he followed up by releasing another contract worth $7.8 million (RMB50 million) for the same work. He suggested that Fan was to only declare the smaller contract to the tax authorities, rather than her full $9.3 million (RMB60 million) compensation.

Fan has denied any impropriety and hired lawyers to defend her. Cui’s social media posting was viewed 38 million times before being removed on Sunday, state-owned Global Times reported.

Related China Box Office: ‘Doraemon’ Wins Holiday Weekend Camsing to Build 'Travel Frog' Theme Park in China

His disclosure was an embarrassment for both Fan and for China’s media regulators. Last year, five government agencies issued directives urging media companies to focus on culture rather than celebrity, and moved to crimp runaway paydays for stars. As part of last year’s supposed crackdown, the China Alliance of Radio Film and Television issued guidelines that sought to limit on-screen performers’ pay to 40% of a production’s total cost. It also said cap the leading star’s pay at a maximum of 70% of total payments to cast. The Yin and Yang contracts appear to be a way to skirt around those rules.

Cui’s leak also revealed a string of diva-like riders and conditions. They included Fan having script approval, two limousines, a voice coach, a makeup artist who needed to be paid for a full month at $12,500 ($RMB80,000,) and a $235 (RMB1,500) per day food allowance.

Fan, who was last year among the main competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival, rose to fame in Feng’s “Cell Phone” in 2003 and according to some estimates is the world’s fourth highest paid actor. Fan runs her own company, Fans Workshop, and for the past four years she has been China’s highest paid actress, according to Forbes. The Financial Times reported that last year Fan earned $46.5 million (RMB300 million) with much of that total coming from sponsorship and celebrity endorsements.

Represented in Hollywood by CAA, Fan has appeared in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and “Iron Man 3.” She appeared in Feng’s hit “I Am Not Madame Bovary” in 2016 and is next to be seen in Chinese war film “The Bombing.” She has recently posted pictures of herself in make up preparing to shoot “Cell Phone 2.”