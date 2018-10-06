You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Director Tsukamoto Says His Samurai Pic ‘Killing’ Tackles ‘Modern Issues’

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sasha Don

Cult Japanese actor/director Shinya Tsukamoto, known for “Tetsuo,” “Tokyo Fist,” “Bullet Ballet” and “A Snake of June,” hit the Busan Festival for the Gala screening of his latest film, “Killing,” his first stab at the samurai historical genre.

Addressing a press conference as the sole representative of the film because Typhoon Kong-rey left his cast stranded in Tokyo, Tsukamoto, who also acts in the film, described the film as a “historical drama addressing modern issues.”

The filmmaker said that his intention behind the film was to make the current generation of Japanese people aware of the horrors of war, as Japan has now had more than 70 years of peace. “When you look at violence, the violence is within us, within every human heart,” said Tsukamoto. “We don’t use our violence, we only watch it on screen. Young people don’t know about the danger of war. The ones who have experienced have passed away. I thought I had to be cautious and prudent in depicting it.”

Festival director Jay Jeon, who moderated the discussion, compared “Killing” favorably to the classic American Westerns of director John Ford. “I have seen Spaghetti Westerns rather than the classic Hollywood Westerns. When you compare ‘Killing’ to those, it’s quite refreshing,” Tsukamoto said.

Despite being in the industry for decades, Tsukamoto is still dependent on the box office fate of his current film to decide his next project. “At my age I should have moved on to large-scale films, but because of the lack of commercial elements I stay small scale. At least I’m staying true to myself,” said Tsukamoto, who’s 58.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Director Tsukamoto Says His Samurai Pic

    Director Tsukamoto Says His Samurai Pic 'Killing' Tackles 'Modern Issues'

    Cult Japanese actor/director Shinya Tsukamoto, known for “Tetsuo,” “Tokyo Fist,” “Bullet Ballet” and “A Snake of June,” hit the Busan Festival for the Gala screening of his latest film, “Killing,” his first stab at the samurai historical genre. Addressing a press conference as the sole representative of the film because Typhoon Kong-rey left his cast […]

  • 'The Shaman Sorceress' Review

    Busan Film Review: 'The Shaman Sorceress'

    Cult Japanese actor/director Shinya Tsukamoto, known for “Tetsuo,” “Tokyo Fist,” “Bullet Ballet” and “A Snake of June,” hit the Busan Festival for the Gala screening of his latest film, “Killing,” his first stab at the samurai historical genre. Addressing a press conference as the sole representative of the film because Typhoon Kong-rey left his cast […]

  • 'Sew The Winter To My Skin'

    Busan Film Review: 'Sew the Winter to My Skin'

    Cult Japanese actor/director Shinya Tsukamoto, known for “Tetsuo,” “Tokyo Fist,” “Bullet Ballet” and “A Snake of June,” hit the Busan Festival for the Gala screening of his latest film, “Killing,” his first stab at the samurai historical genre. Addressing a press conference as the sole representative of the film because Typhoon Kong-rey left his cast […]

  • Your Face Review

    Busan Film Review: 'Your Face'

    Cult Japanese actor/director Shinya Tsukamoto, known for “Tetsuo,” “Tokyo Fist,” “Bullet Ballet” and “A Snake of June,” hit the Busan Festival for the Gala screening of his latest film, “Killing,” his first stab at the samurai historical genre. Addressing a press conference as the sole representative of the film because Typhoon Kong-rey left his cast […]

  • Knuckleball Review

    Film Review: 'Knuckleball'

    Cult Japanese actor/director Shinya Tsukamoto, known for “Tetsuo,” “Tokyo Fist,” “Bullet Ballet” and “A Snake of June,” hit the Busan Festival for the Gala screening of his latest film, “Killing,” his first stab at the samurai historical genre. Addressing a press conference as the sole representative of the film because Typhoon Kong-rey left his cast […]

  • First Night Nerves

    Golden Scene: ‘First Night Nerves’ Continues Stanley Kwan Connection

    Cult Japanese actor/director Shinya Tsukamoto, known for “Tetsuo,” “Tokyo Fist,” “Bullet Ballet” and “A Snake of June,” hit the Busan Festival for the Gala screening of his latest film, “Killing,” his first stab at the samurai historical genre. Addressing a press conference as the sole representative of the film because Typhoon Kong-rey left his cast […]

  • 10 Years Thailand Cannes

    Golden Scene: Envisaging Asia’s Future Ten Years at a Time

    Cult Japanese actor/director Shinya Tsukamoto, known for “Tetsuo,” “Tokyo Fist,” “Bullet Ballet” and “A Snake of June,” hit the Busan Festival for the Gala screening of his latest film, “Killing,” his first stab at the samurai historical genre. Addressing a press conference as the sole representative of the film because Typhoon Kong-rey left his cast […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad