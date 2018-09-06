‘Death Wish’ to Get China Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Bruce Willis’ “Death Wish” remake will get a theatrical release in China later this month. Both director Eli Roth and Willis have large followings in China.

The vigilante thriller, which revisits the 1974 cult classic, will hit Chinese screens on Sept. 21, MGM has confirmed. The release will be channeled by Fairfax Entertainment and handled locally by China Film Group, the state-owned distributor that handles the majority of Hollywood import titles.

The movie was released in North America on March 2, grossing $34.1 million. Its international performance to date has been more marginal. The $1.85 million earned in France is its highest overseas score to date.

Chinese audiences, however, have frequently embraced action films featuring older U.S. stars. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is currently riding high at the Chinese box office with a first-week gross of $106 million.

China controls the number and nature of foreign movies that can get theatrical play. It operates separate quota regimes for those that will be released on revenue-sharing terms and those that are imported on a flat-fee basis. So far, no release has been approved for “Crazy Rich Asians.”

China’s censors have an inconsistent policy about on-screen violence, cutting some films while leaving others intact, despite all movies being cleared for audiences of all ages. Local movie ticketing websites point to a run time of 107 minutes, suggesting few major cuts. The film had a 106-minute run time in the U.S.