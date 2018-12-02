×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Flops in China With 8th Place Box Office Debut

By and
Awkwafina'Crazy Rich Asians' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Aug 2018
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shut

Hollywood’s racial diversity triumph, “Crazy Rich Asians” will be lucky to score more than $1 million in its opening weekend at the China box office.

Afternoon attendances on Friday had ranked the romantic comedy in fourth position. But by the evening it became apparent that mainstream Chinese audiences’ interest was barely flickering for a U.S. social phenomenon, that has few stars of significance in China, and which was served up several months after the rest of the world.

Estimates from local sources, point to the import opening only in eighth place over the weekend, with a performance far behind Chinese-made “A Cool Fish,” and still-potent “Venom.” The film earned some $410,000 on Friday and $400,000 on Saturday.

As the extent of the disappointment became apparent, exhibitors quickly stripped away screens. The number of screenings per day for “Crazy Rich Asians” was some 32,000 on Friday. That was slashed by 43% on Saturday to 18,700.

The film was released in August in North America and became a breakaway hit, that scored $174 million. It also played strongly from September releases in much of East Asia, including a $5 million haul in Singapore, where most of the film is set.

But after Warner Bros. struggled for several months to have “Crazy Rich Asians” obtain a coveted revenue sharing import slot for China, it was unclear whether the effort was going to be worth it. The studio’s ultra-lowball benchmarks – it was compared with “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” which launched in China in August, and earned $602,000, and Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty,” which was released in September earning $206,000 — were indeed the right ones.

Still, getting a release in China was important from the producers’ point of view. They aim to shoot the sequel, “China Rich Girlfriend,” at least partly in Shanghai, and possibly as a co-production.

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Film

  • Awkwafina'Crazy Rich Asians' film premiere, Arrivals,

    ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Flops in China With 8th Place Box Office Debut

    Hollywood’s racial diversity triumph, “Crazy Rich Asians” will be lucky to score more than $1 million in its opening weekend at the China box office. Afternoon attendances on Friday had ranked the romantic comedy in fourth position. But by the evening it became apparent that mainstream Chinese audiences’ interest was barely flickering for a U.S. […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Pena's 'Fantasy Island' Movie Lands 2020 Release

    Hollywood’s racial diversity triumph, “Crazy Rich Asians” will be lucky to score more than $1 million in its opening weekend at the China box office. Afternoon attendances on Friday had ranked the romantic comedy in fourth position. But by the evening it became apparent that mainstream Chinese audiences’ interest was barely flickering for a U.S. […]

  • Robert de Niro (R) receives the

    Robert De Niro Bashes American Politics, Celebrates Diversity During Marrakech Tribute

    Hollywood’s racial diversity triumph, “Crazy Rich Asians” will be lucky to score more than $1 million in its opening weekend at the China box office. Afternoon attendances on Friday had ranked the romantic comedy in fourth position. But by the evening it became apparent that mainstream Chinese audiences’ interest was barely flickering for a U.S. […]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Star Danai Gurira On Film's Oscar Buzz, Coming Up With 'Funny' Sequel Ideas

    Hollywood’s racial diversity triumph, “Crazy Rich Asians” will be lucky to score more than $1 million in its opening weekend at the China box office. Afternoon attendances on Friday had ranked the romantic comedy in fourth position. But by the evening it became apparent that mainstream Chinese audiences’ interest was barely flickering for a U.S. […]

  • Ava DuVernay on Criminal Justice Reform

    Criminal Justice in America: ‘For Storytellers, It’s Fertile Ground’

    Hollywood’s racial diversity triumph, “Crazy Rich Asians” will be lucky to score more than $1 million in its opening weekend at the China box office. Afternoon attendances on Friday had ranked the romantic comedy in fourth position. But by the evening it became apparent that mainstream Chinese audiences’ interest was barely flickering for a U.S. […]

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    'Ralph Breaks the Internet' to Keep Box Office Crown for Second Weekend

    Hollywood’s racial diversity triumph, “Crazy Rich Asians” will be lucky to score more than $1 million in its opening weekend at the China box office. Afternoon attendances on Friday had ranked the romantic comedy in fourth position. But by the evening it became apparent that mainstream Chinese audiences’ interest was barely flickering for a U.S. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad