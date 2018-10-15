You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Appeals Court Reverses Stage Money Counterfeiting Conviction in Hong Kong

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
trivisa
CREDIT: Courtesy of Media Asia Films

The film props master who was earlier found guilty of possessing counterfeit money by owning dummy banknotes used in Hong Kong film “Trivisa” had his name cleared on Monday. A High Court ruled that he was improperly convicted.

In an appeal, the court ruled in favor of Cheung Wai-chuen, owner of a well-known film properties company who was sentenced to a four-month suspended sentence in May. Law Yun-lam, a logistics firm employee, received the same sentence.

In 2016, when crime thriller “Trivisa” was released, Cheung was said to have loaned 9,996 bogus HK$1,000 banknotes to Law for a prank. The police found the banknotes in Law’s car and 223,000 more banknotes at Cheung’s warehouse. Although the banknotes were labelled as movie props, the pair were found guilty.

The appeals judge said that the original district court judge did not inspect each and every single fake banknote before deciding that the props money could be mistaken as real cash.

The original ruling quickly drew condemnation from the local film industry. The judge said that the court was not responsible for how a ruling could affect an industry and that its decisions are only based on evidence.

The local film industry welcomed the appeals ruling, while calling for the government to establish a proper channel for communication and application for approval for producing props banknotes.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Film

  • Disney Offers Concessions to Secure E.U.

    Disney Offers Concessions to Secure E.U. Approval For Fox Deal

    The film props master who was earlier found guilty of possessing counterfeit money by owning dummy banknotes used in Hong Kong film “Trivisa” had his name cleared on Monday. A High Court ruled that he was improperly convicted. In an appeal, the court ruled in favor of Cheung Wai-chuen, owner of a well-known film properties […]

  • trivisa

    Appeals Court Reverses Stage Money Counterfeiting Conviction in Hong Kong

    The film props master who was earlier found guilty of possessing counterfeit money by owning dummy banknotes used in Hong Kong film “Trivisa” had his name cleared on Monday. A High Court ruled that he was improperly convicted. In an appeal, the court ruled in favor of Cheung Wai-chuen, owner of a well-known film properties […]

  • Climax Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noé's 'Climax' Takes Top Honors at Sitges

    The film props master who was earlier found guilty of possessing counterfeit money by owning dummy banknotes used in Hong Kong film “Trivisa” had his name cleared on Monday. A High Court ruled that he was improperly convicted. In an appeal, the court ruled in favor of Cheung Wai-chuen, owner of a well-known film properties […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Finally Lands a Release Date in China

    The film props master who was earlier found guilty of possessing counterfeit money by owning dummy banknotes used in Hong Kong film “Trivisa” had his name cleared on Monday. A High Court ruled that he was improperly convicted. In an appeal, the court ruled in favor of Cheung Wai-chuen, owner of a well-known film properties […]

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW

    Jane Fonda: One of Hollywood’s Strongest Leading Ladies

    The film props master who was earlier found guilty of possessing counterfeit money by owning dummy banknotes used in Hong Kong film “Trivisa” had his name cleared on Monday. A High Court ruled that he was improperly convicted. In an appeal, the court ruled in favor of Cheung Wai-chuen, owner of a well-known film properties […]

  • HFPA Partners With Lumière Festival on

    HFPA to Partner with Lumière Festival on Lumière Brothers’ Films Restoration

    The film props master who was earlier found guilty of possessing counterfeit money by owning dummy banknotes used in Hong Kong film “Trivisa” had his name cleared on Monday. A High Court ruled that he was improperly convicted. In an appeal, the court ruled in favor of Cheung Wai-chuen, owner of a well-known film properties […]

  • 016 Festival Lumiere 2018 ouverture

    10th Lumière Festival Opens with Bardem, Bellucci, Dujardin, Del Toro, Lelouch

    The film props master who was earlier found guilty of possessing counterfeit money by owning dummy banknotes used in Hong Kong film “Trivisa” had his name cleared on Monday. A High Court ruled that he was improperly convicted. In an appeal, the court ruled in favor of Cheung Wai-chuen, owner of a well-known film properties […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad