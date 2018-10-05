Contents Panda Scores ‘Rampant’ Sales Deals

Contents Panda, Next Entertainment World’s international sales arm, has scored a series of sales deals for “Rampant,” one of the biggest Korean titles set for the second half of 2018.

Well Go USA had picked up “Rampant” for North American release, set for Nov. 2. The film has sold to the U.K. and Vietnam (Purple Plan), Germany (Splendid Film) and to Rafaella Films for the Philippines, Movie Cloud for Taiwan, Sahamongkolfilm for Thailand, Colorful Garden for Myanmar and Westec Media for Cambodia. Clover Films had picked up the film for Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei. Cine Asia will handle the film in Australia and New Zealand.

Directed by Kim Sung-hoon (“Confidential Assignment”), “Rampant” is a period action blockbuster set in the Joseon dynasty. It is the story of a prince who struggles to save Joseon from the rampage of what’s known as the Night Demons. Two of the country’s top stars, Hyun Bin (“The Fatal Encounter”) and Jang Dong-gun (“V.I.P.”), topline the film.

Contents Panda is selling “Rampant” at Busan’s Asian Film Market (Oct. 6-9), along with other titles including the BIFF opening film “Beautiful Days,” New Currents competitor “House of Hummingbird” and period action blockbuster “The Great Battle.” Also being sold at the market is upcoming musical drama “Swing Kids,” which stars top K-pop band EXO’s Doh Kyung-soo (a.k.a. D.O.); and Don Lee-starring thriller “Ordinary People.”

“Rampant” is set for a theatrical release on Oct. 25 in South Korea.