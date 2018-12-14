‘Clean Up’ Takes Top Prize at Macao Festival and Awards

Korean drama movie, “Clean Up” took the best film prize on Friday night at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao.

The jury, which comprised Chen Kaige, Danis Tanovic, Mabel Cheung, Paul Currie, and Tillotama Shome, said: “’Clean Up’ is a powerful, visceral film which is symbolic and naturalistic at the same time… The director unfolds a psychological drama with simmering intensity, and humanists the criminal without condoning the heinous crime in any way.”

The festival, completing its third edition, wrapped up with another breezy and efficient closing ceremony, kept largely on schedule thanks to its local live broadcast.

Celebrities on the red carpet included Phillip Noyce, Aaron Kwok and Ben Wheatley. Industry executives in attendance included Ellen Eliasoph, Michael J. Werner and Shekhar Kapur.

The closing ceremony was also the occasion for Variety and the festival to present awards to Asia’s next wave of talent. Stars Up Next included Xana Tang, Anne Curtis, Zhang Kai, Zaira Wasim, and Iqbaal Ramadhan.

Winners list: 2018 International Film Festival and Awards Macao

Best Film

“Clean Up” (Director: KWON Man-ki; Producer: HONG Jong-hyun)

Best Director

Gustav Moeller for “The Guilty”

Jury Prize

“White Blood” directed by Barbara Sarasola-Day

Best actor

Jakob Cedergren from ‘The Guilty’

Best actress

Aenne Schwarz from “All Good”

Best Screenplay

Barnaby Southcombe for “Scarborough”

Best New Young Actor

Abhimanyu Dassani from “The Man Who Feels No Pain”

Best Technical Contribution

Cinematography of Kaloyan Bozhilov from “Aga’

New Chinese Cinema Award

“Up The Mountain” directed by Zhang Yang

NETPAC Award

“Suburbun Birds” directed by Qiu Sheng

Macao audience choice award

“The Good Girls” by Alejandra Marquez Abella

Jury Special Mention

“Jesus” by Hiroshi Okuyama (Japan)

Spirit of Cinema Achievement Award

Chen Kaige

Blockbuster 2018

“Crazy Rich Asians”