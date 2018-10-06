China’s iQIYI Touts Inhouse Pics at Asian Film Market

China’s online entertainment service company iQIYI is giving a sales push to its inhouse productions at Busan’s Asian Film Market. It is the company’s third year at the Busan film market as a sales agent.

Titles include romantic comedy “ATM,” Vincent Zhao’s latest martial arts actioner “Warriors of the Nation” and animated feature “Spycies,” for which it launched sales at Cannes in May.

Directed by Zha Mu-chun, “ATM” is a Chinese-language adaptation of the 2012 Thai blockbuster “ATM: Er Rak Error.” Starring Zhu Ya-wen (“The Witness”) and Taiwanese actress Sandrine Pinna (“Touch of the Light”), “ATM” is set to be released in the first quarter of 2019.

“Warriors” is a story about Wong Fei-hung, a martial artist and folk hero of Cantonese ethnicity. Martial artist Vincent Zhao, who is best-known for his role as Wong in “Once Upon a Time in America,” plays Wong again in “Warriors.” The film is set for a debut in late 2018. South Korea’s Pungkyung Sori bought the film at Cannes.

“Spycies” is an animated feature directed by Guillaume Iverner (“Dragon Hunters”) about the adventures of a disgraced secret agent cat that is tasked with protecting a top secret cargo. iQIYI co-produced the film with France’s Lux Populi VFX and Lux Populi Production. IQIYI is handling the sales rights to territories that exclude ex-China, France and Southeast Asia, to which China’s Vision Films have retained rights.

