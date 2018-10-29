You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.S.-China Summit: Janet Yang Optimistic Despite Industry, Political Woes

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janet Yang Film producer Janet Yang, head of Janet Yang Productions, speaks following a contract signing event held as part of the Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing . Chinese and foreign film producers, companies and investment firms signed movie cooperation deals worth 13.8 billion RMB ($2.3 billion) on Monday, demonstrating how foreign movie makers increasingly want a piece of the growing Chinese marketChina Beijing Film Festival Deals, Beijing, China
CREDIT: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/REX/Shutterstock

If American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be taken at his word, the Asia Society’s U.S.-China Entertainment Summit taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles could be a short meeting. Pompeo this week said that the U.S. would oppose China “at every turn.”

Janet Yang, noted producer, and chair of the summit, says there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future of cross-Pacific business relations. And that the growing list of obstacles provides more reason to talk.

“So much seemed unpredictable three months ago. It is wonderful that we should be doing this now,” she said. “There is actually a much bigger bridge now between the U.S. and China, and people to people connections, than there was a few years ago. That didn’t happen in my generation.”

The list of problem areas seems only to have grown in the past months. At the entertainment industry level, they include: worrying signs of a new box office slowdown in China; significant confusion in the movie production sector as the Chinese industry resets itself after the Fan Bingbing scandal and related tax issues; and regulatory uncertainty that has followed the changed status of the State Administration of Press Publishing, Radio, Film, and Television. At the political level, the tit-for-tat tariffs and trade battle and pushback against Chinese military are in danger of becoming a new Cold War. Certainly, comments like Pompeo’s are not encouraging.

Related

Yang’s sunnier outlook, however, comes from a more grounded and pragmatic understanding that people adapt to new circumstances and businesses evolve. “The circumstances may seem dire, but things always happen to ameliorate them.”

She acknowledges that Chinese companies are no longer falling over themselves to pump money into Hollywood through corporate acquisitions and that many companies have been bruised as a result. But she says that leaves the ones left standing in a better place.

“This has been the year when we’ve seen the most successful U.S.-Chinese co-productions,” Yang says. That is a reference to “The Meg,” which grossed over $140 million in both China and North America. But she includes in that analysis “Crazy Rich Asians,” which is not a co-production, but is set in a Singaporean-Chinese milieu.

The Summit will feature a case study analysis of “The Meg” as well as “Asians” producer John Penotti as part of a discussion on whether relations have hit a Great Wall.

Yang suggests that China’s rise has looked fragile at other times in recent history. But the economy has defied the naysayers and continued to grow. And growth of the entertainment industry has outstripped it, as an ever larger proportion of the population joins the middle classes and increases its disposable income.

“Conditions seem dire, but in practice they are not so dire. The things that seem like difficulties people find a way around. Chinese people are so resourceful,” yang says. She credits the growth of the private sector for part of that strength. “Market forces are now so overwhelming. China no longer has a completely planned economy. Technology is playing a (growth) role too.”

At the same time Yang acknowledges that the Chinese entertainment business – and by extension U.S.-Chinese entertainment relations – have “entered a new phase.” She dates its beginning earlier in 2018, though with its roots in the Chinese government interventions of 2017.

“There will be less bombast.. no 10-picture deal announcements,” says Yang. “But there will be more detail, more nuance.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Film

  • Janet Yang Film producer Janet Yang,

    U.S.-China Summit: Janet Yang Optimistic Despite Industry, Political Woes

    If American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be taken at his word, the Asia Society’s U.S.-China Entertainment Summit taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles could be a short meeting. Pompeo this week said that the U.S. would oppose China “at every turn.” Janet Yang, noted producer, and chair of the summit, says there […]

  • Olivia Munn, left, and Jacob Tremblay

    China Box Office: ‘The Predator’ Tops Another Slow Weekend

    If American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be taken at his word, the Asia Society’s U.S.-China Entertainment Summit taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles could be a short meeting. Pompeo this week said that the U.S. would oppose China “at every turn.” Janet Yang, noted producer, and chair of the summit, says there […]

  • Halloween

    'Halloween' Slays Overseas, 'Venom' Crosses $500 Million Globally

    If American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be taken at his word, the Asia Society’s U.S.-China Entertainment Summit taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles could be a short meeting. Pompeo this week said that the U.S. would oppose China “at every turn.” Janet Yang, noted producer, and chair of the summit, says there […]

  • Dakota Johnson stars as Susie in

    'Suspiria' Plans Big Expansion After Roaring Start

    If American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be taken at his word, the Asia Society’s U.S.-China Entertainment Summit taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles could be a short meeting. Pompeo this week said that the U.S. would oppose China “at every turn.” Janet Yang, noted producer, and chair of the summit, says there […]

  • Halloween

    'Halloween' Scares Away Box Office Competition With $32 Million

    If American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be taken at his word, the Asia Society’s U.S.-China Entertainment Summit taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles could be a short meeting. Pompeo this week said that the U.S. would oppose China “at every turn.” Janet Yang, noted producer, and chair of the summit, says there […]

  • Valladolid Festival topped by ‘Genesis,’ from

    Philippe Lesage’s ‘Genesis’ Sweeps Spain’s Valladolid Festival

    If American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be taken at his word, the Asia Society’s U.S.-China Entertainment Summit taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles could be a short meeting. Pompeo this week said that the U.S. would oppose China “at every turn.” Janet Yang, noted producer, and chair of the summit, says there […]

  • Sean McAllister: 'It’s About Finding the

    Sean McAllister on 'Finding the Universality of Who We Are'

    If American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be taken at his word, the Asia Society’s U.S.-China Entertainment Summit taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles could be a short meeting. Pompeo this week said that the U.S. would oppose China “at every turn.” Janet Yang, noted producer, and chair of the summit, says there […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad