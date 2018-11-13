China’s ‘Over the Moon’ to be Animated by Sony Imageworks

Sony Pictures Imageworks is to provide the animation on “Over the Moon,” the Chinese-themed animated feature stemming from China’s Pearl Studio and Netflix. The film is being directed by Glen Keane, who has numerous credits on Pocahontas, Tarzan and Beauty and the Beast, and won an Oscar as director of short film “Dear Basketball.”

The musical adventure story in “Over the Moon” involves a girl who builds a rocket ship and blasts off to the moon in hopes of meeting a Moon Goddess. When she gets to the other side she unexpectedly discovers a whimsical world filled with fantastical creatures.

Pearl Studio, which was previously U.S.-China joint venture company Oriental Dreamworks and is now wholly-owned by a CMC Capital Partners-led consortium, will give the film a theatrical release in China in 2020. Netflix will distribute the film in all other territories. Pearl is currently in production on “Abominable,” directed by Jill Culton, to be released worldwide through Universal Pictures in 2019.

“Over the Moon” was developed internally by Oriental Pearl. It had been conceived at one of the company’s annual brain trust meetings which involve the Shanghai creative community. The film was then written by the late Audrey Wells (“Shall We Dance,” “Under the Tuscan Sun”).

It is being produced by Gennie Rim (“Dear Basketball,” “Duet”,) and executive produced by Janet Yang (“Joy Luck Club,” “People vs Larry Flynt”). Songs are written by Christopher Curtis (“Chaplin: The Musical”,) Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (“Kpop”).

Imageworks is overseen by Randy Lake, president studio operations & Imageworks, and Michelle Grady, senior VP of production for Imageworks. “Over the Moon” will be overseen by David Smith, who will serve as VFX supervisor; Sacha Kapijimpanga, animation director; and John Kreidman, producer.