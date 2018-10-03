Fan Bingbing, Missing Chinese Celebrity, is Fined for Tax Evasion

Missing Chinese celebrity, Fan Bingbing is to be heavily fined for tax evasion, it emerged on Wednesday.

China’s State Administration of Taxation said that Fan is to pay “hundreds of millions” of Yuan of back taxes and fines, following an investigation.

Fan, who is China’s highest paid actress and a star of films including “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and “Iron-Man 3,” disappeared from public view in June after she was accused by another celebrity of tax evasion.

The commentator used social media to post copies of two contracts purportedly relating to Fan’s role in the upcoming Huayi Brothers-produced film “Cell Phone 2.” The so-called Yin and Yang contracts were of different values, and the assumed purpose was to declare only the smaller contract to the tax authorities. Fan and the production companies denied the accusations.

According to state news agency Xinhua, the extent of Fan’s payments could amount to RMB479 million, of some $70 million. However, if she pays in full, she may avoid a criminal trial and, inevitable conviction.

According to the investigation conducted by China’s State Administration of Taxation and the taxation authorities in Jiangsu Province, where Fan’s company is registered, Fan was paid a total of $4.4 million (RMB 30 million) for her role in “Unbreakable Spirit,” a war action film that also stars Bruce Willis.

Of that only $1.46 million (RMB 10 million) was reported as taxable income. The rest, $2.9 million (RMB 20 million) covered by other contracts, was considered an evasion of personal tax worth $900,000 (RMB 6.18 million) and business taxes of$163,000 (RMB 1.12 million).

The investigation also found out that Fan and a company acting as her legal representative had avoided paying a further $36 million (RMB 248 million) of taxes, of which $19.5 million (RMB 134 million)was considered illegal.

The taxation authorities ordered Fan and the company to pay back tax worth $37 million (RMB 255 million) plus $4.8 million (RMB 33 million) of fines.

The tax authorities in July responded to the public spat in July by opening an investigation into the tax practices of the entertainment industry. But they did not specify the Fan case and did not acknowledge her whereabouts.

Speculation has been rife for the past three months that Fan was under house arrest, banned from overseas travel, or even in prison. Despite the imposition of the fines, the authorities have so far shed no new light on Fan’s liberty or detention status.

Fan and numerous other operators in the entertainment industry are also known to make use of legal tax loopholes relating, such as setting up subsidiary companies in Xinjiang or other low-tax regions. While that is not illegal, it could be regarded as not doing patriotic duty and disrupting social harmony.

Fan has been the public face of such brands as Montblanc, Louis Vuitton, De Beers, and fashion house Guerlain. So far, only Montblanc is reported to have severed its connections with Fan, but she has been conspicuously absent from the other campaigns. Guilt by association is particularly worrisome in China, where government displeasure can quickly doom a person’s or a company’s prospects.

Chinese authorities have a track record of punishing celebrities in order to set a high profile example to others. In 2002, actress Liu Xiaoqing was imprisoned on tax charges.