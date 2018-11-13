China’s Camsing to Press on With POW! Business After Stan Lee’s Death

Camsing International, the Chinese company that last year bought Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, has joined the mourning of the comic book creator who died on Monday. It said it would press on with development of Lee IP.

Calling Lee “the father of superheroes” Camsing said in a statement: “We at Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment are saddened by the loss of our friend and mentor Stan Lee, the father of pop culture. His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, which includes ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘The Hulk,’ ‘X-Men,’ ‘The Avengers’ and thousands of other characters both for Marvel and his company Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, will continue to entertain the world and True Believers for generations to come.”

“(Camsing) will firmly push forward the development of Stan Lee IP and strive to integrate Stan Lee elements with oriental tradition to realize Mr. Stan Lee’s great vision,” it said. Traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Camsing shares were little changed by the lunch time trading break on Tuesday local time. At HK$6.14 per share, the company is valued at $844 million (HK$6.61 billion).

Camsing acquired POW! Entertainment in late 2017 and appointed Lee as its chief creative officer. It moved quickly to develop Lee’s brand and content in China, and last month (Oct. 1-3, 2018) held the first “Stan Lee (Shanghai) Comic Universe” convention at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Center.

Camsing has recently launched online serial novel “Stan Lee’s Work Force” and “Between the Lines,” an urban fantasy novel based on a Lee idea that was adapted to Chinese conditions. The group is cooperating with KBS Hallyu Investment Partners to create the first Korean drama adapted on Stan Lee IP, and is developing an oriental superhero movie in cooperation with Linking Star Pictures.