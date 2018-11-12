You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Box Office: ‘Venom’ $102 Million Opening Juices Slack Theatrical Market

Tom Hardy stars in VENOM
CREDIT: Frank Masi

Tom Hardy-starring “Venom” injected some much-needed juice into the Chinese box office, with a blockbuster $102 million first weekend opening. The film crushed other new releases and holdovers alike.

Data from Artisan Gateway, which excludes online ticketing fees, shows the superhero film enjoying 73% of the entire Chinese box office this weekend. Second placed Japanese animation, “Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer,” took $10.6 million, or a 7.5% share.

The strong performance of “Venom” is a useful fillip to the Chinese theatrical market, which has suffered a string of sub-$100 million cumulative totals by the top-10 films for the previous nine weekends. The aggregate box office leaped to $140 million, giving a year to date total of $7.30 billion, some 9% ahead of the same point last year.

The weekend score for “Venom” is the fifth biggest opening by any film this year in China and the third biggest outside the Chinese New Year period. The immediate comparison is with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which opened on a similar $111 million and went on to earn $261 million in China.

The “Venom” score is also the second largest opening for a superhero film in China, the fifth biggest debut for an imported film, and the biggest opening in China for a Sony title. (In China the release is handled by state-owned enterprises China Film Co. and Huaxia Distribution.)

The score was achieved thanks to an enormous Saturday performance of some $43 million, and an expansion of its daily screenings from 166,000 on Friday to 188,000 on Saturday and Sunday. They included 553 Imax screens, which enjoyed a three-day gross of some $10 million. That was Imax’s eighth best opening weekend score in China.

Third place this weekend was “The Hurricane Heist,” with a gross of $5.4 million. The U.S. title has a cumulative of $11.9 million after 10 days on release.

Fourth place was the top-ranked Chinese film, “Last Letter,” a romance starring Zhou Xun. It earned $5.4 million in its opening three days.

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” from Disney earned $3.6 million in its second weekend. After 10 days on release, it has amassed $14.5 million.

