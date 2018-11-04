You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Box Office: ‘Nutcracker’ Wins With $12 Million Opening

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mackenzie Foy is Clara in Disney’s THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS
CREDIT: Laurie Sparham

Lasse Hallstrom’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” topped the Chinese box office with a far from festive $12 million opening score. It was one of six new titles to enter the top ten, which was worth a collective $40.8 million.

The romantic fantasy, presented by Disney in most international markets, topped the Chinese charts on all three days between Friday and Sunday. It played some 80,000 screening sessions per day on each occasion., according to data from Ent Group.

Independently-produced U.S. action-disaster picture, “Hurricane Heist” took second place with $7.03 million, playing over 40,000 screening sessions per day. Its director, Rob Cohen is a familiar figure in the Middle Kingdom and previously directed “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” in China in 2008.

Third place was taken by British comedy drama “A Street Cat Named Bob,” directed by Roger Spottiswoode. After opening sixth on Friday, it saw its earnings grow on Saturday and Sunday, to reach $4.16 million from an average of 30,000 screening sessions per day.

“Frozen Hero II” was the top-placed Chinese-made film. The action adventure earned $3.88 million in its opening three days. Having opened second on Friday, its ranking slipped on successive days.

Related

Hollywood’s “Predator” was the top holdover title. It earned $3.53 million, representing an 82% week-on-week drop. After 10 days on release, its cumulative is $27.2 million.

“Project Gutenberg,” the Hong Kong made crime film that previously enjoyed three weeks at the top of the chart, earned $3.44 million over the weekend. After 36 days, it has accumulated $181 million.

Chinese animated romance, “Crystal Sky of Yesterday” which previously ranked second, slipped to seventh. It earned $1.90 million over the weekend, for a 10-day cumulative of $11.6 million.
American fantasy, “The House With a Clock in its Walls” opened weakly with $1.61 million for eighth place in its opening weekend. American animation, “Smallfoot” took $1.56 million in its third weekend. That pushed its cumulative to $9.89 million after 17 days on release.

Indian comedy, “Hichki” added $1.52 million in its fourth week. It has scored $20.4 million after 24 days on release in China.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Mackenzie Foy is Clara in Disney’s

    China Box Office: 'Nutcracker' Wins With $12 Million Opening

    Lasse Hallstrom’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” topped the Chinese box office with a far from festive $12 million opening score. It was one of six new titles to enter the top ten, which was worth a collective $40.8 million. The romantic fantasy, presented by Disney in most international markets, topped the Chinese charts […]

  • Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

    STX Buys U.S. Rights to 'Poms' With Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

    Lasse Hallstrom’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” topped the Chinese box office with a far from festive $12 million opening score. It was one of six new titles to enter the top ten, which was worth a collective $40.8 million. The romantic fantasy, presented by Disney in most international markets, topped the Chinese charts […]

  • The Coldest Game

    Poland's Pending Incentives Escalate Rebate Arms Race in Region

    Lasse Hallstrom’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” topped the Chinese box office with a far from festive $12 million opening score. It was one of six new titles to enter the top ten, which was worth a collective $40.8 million. The romantic fantasy, presented by Disney in most international markets, topped the Chinese charts […]

  • Gareth Jones

    Poland's New Generation of Producers Courts Global Talent

    Lasse Hallstrom’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” topped the Chinese box office with a far from festive $12 million opening score. It was one of six new titles to enter the top ten, which was worth a collective $40.8 million. The romantic fantasy, presented by Disney in most international markets, topped the Chinese charts […]

  • DF-10956_R – Gwilym Lee (Brian May) and

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Rocks With $50 Million, 'Nutcracker' Crumbles

    Lasse Hallstrom’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” topped the Chinese box office with a far from festive $12 million opening score. It was one of six new titles to enter the top ten, which was worth a collective $40.8 million. The romantic fantasy, presented by Disney in most international markets, topped the Chinese charts […]

  • American Film Market Sees Plenty of

    American Film Market Sees Plenty of Scrambling for Buzzy Movies

    Lasse Hallstrom’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” topped the Chinese box office with a far from festive $12 million opening score. It was one of six new titles to enter the top ten, which was worth a collective $40.8 million. The romantic fantasy, presented by Disney in most international markets, topped the Chinese charts […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad