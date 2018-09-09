China Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible’ Takes $37 Million on Slow Weekend

Left to right: Henry Cavill as August Walker, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
CREDIT: Chiabella James

Hollywood films took the top three places at the China box office, with Alibaba-backed “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” again on top. But it was a slow weekend.

After a highly impressive $77 million opening a week earlier, the Tom Cruise-starring “Fallout” fell 59% in its second weekend to score $31.5 million. But it had little competition.

“Fallout” played at 7,149 venues delivering some 100,000 screenings per day. Its total included $2.6 million from most of the country’s IMAX screens. After 10 days its cumulative is $137 million.

The second placed film, and the week’s highest newcomer, was wilderness tale “Alpha.” It earned $10.1 million from over 60,000 screenings per day.

Both of the top two titles have Chinese industry connections. “Fallout” is backed by and marketed in China by Alibaba Pictures. ‘Alpha” is a product of the Fosun International-backed Studio 8.

Third place belonged to “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Playing in its third week, it earned $4.53 million, for a 17-day cumulative of $117 million.

Soccer drama, “Pele: Birth of a Legend” took fourth spot with $2.50 million. (Another sports drama, “Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend” earned $620,000, enough for tenth place. Lee is a Malaysian badminton star, whose biggest rivalry was with a Chinese player.)

Fifth was “Go Brother,” which earned $1.71 million for a cumulative of $53 million after 24 days. Chinese crime drama, “The Blizzard” released on Thursday and earned 1.46 million in four days for sixth place.

On a weekend with a top-10 cumulative gross of just $54.6 million, the third lowest of the year, no other film earned more than $1 million.

