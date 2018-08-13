China Box Office: ‘Meg’ Makes $50 Million in Third Place Opening

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Meg
CREDIT: Kirsty Griffin

A lucrative and confusing weekend saw “The Meg” score $50 million and take third place at the China box office. The first two places were taken by ‘iPartment” and “The Island” with over $70 million each.

Given 125,000 screenings on its opening day, “iPartment,” an apparent sitcom adaptation, ran off with $44.2 million on Friday, ahead of comedy “The Island” with $22.1 million from 86,000 screenings, according to data from Ent Group. “Meg” had 74,000 screenings and took third place with $15.5 million. But controversy dogged the Friday outcome, as distributors of “iPartment” were said to have supported their film with unusually heavy buying of their own film’s tickets, in a move to create the appearance of success.

Saturday saw ‘IPartment” increase its screen count, and “Meg” reduced. But “The Island” ran out the winner, earning $27.9 million, ahead of “iPartment” with $18.6 million, and “Meg” with $16.6 million.

Sunday was different again. “The Island” and “Meg” both gained screens, helping “The Island” to $27.6 million and “Meg” have its best day with $17.9 million.

After three days, “The Island” finished with $72.6 million, ‘iPartment” with $71.6 million. ‘Meg” scored $50.1 million, beating the film’s $44.5 million score in North America.  The China total for “Meg” included $7 million from 520 IMAX screens.

Related

Online commentators were puzzled and angered by the outcome. “When audiences discover that ‘iPartment’ is not a romantic comedy, but a tomb raiding movie, they will drop it,” said one. Others worried about the negative impact it had on the competing films. Indeed audience ratings and box office were sharply out of line. “The Island” earned a 7.6 rating out of 10 according to users of ticketing website Mtime and 7.4 out of 10 on leading fan site Douban. “Meg” earned a lesser 6.5 on Mtime and 6.1 on Douban. But ‘iPartment” plumbed rarely seen depths with just 2.8 on Mtime and a 2.7 score on Douban.

“Hello Mr. Billionaire,” the previous chart-topper added $11.6 million in fourth place. After 17 days on release, it has grossed $341 million.

In fifth place was Chinese animation, “Yugo & Lala 4” with $2.23 million. After 10 days it has scored $12.3 million.

No other film took more than $1 million. But Chinese theaters earned $210 million in three days, for their third best best weekend of the year, and the busiest outside of the Chinese New Year period.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • The Meg

    China Box Office: 'Meg' Makes $50 Million in Third Place Opening

    A lucrative and confusing weekend saw “The Meg” score $50 million and take third place at the China box office. The first two places were taken by ‘iPartment” and “The Island” with over $70 million each. Given 125,000 screenings on its opening day, “iPartment,” an apparent sitcom adaptation, ran off with $44.2 million on Friday, […]

  • Topher Grace stars as David Duke

    No Film Has Channeled the Hateful Pulse of Our Moment Like Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'

    A lucrative and confusing weekend saw “The Meg” score $50 million and take third place at the China box office. The first two places were taken by ‘iPartment” and “The Island” with over $70 million each. Given 125,000 screenings on its opening day, “iPartment,” an apparent sitcom adaptation, ran off with $44.2 million on Friday, […]

  • The Meg

    'The Meg' Feasts on $97 Million Overseas, With $50.3 Million in China

    A lucrative and confusing weekend saw “The Meg” score $50 million and take third place at the China box office. The first two places were taken by ‘iPartment” and “The Island” with over $70 million each. Given 125,000 screenings on its opening day, “iPartment,” an apparent sitcom adaptation, ran off with $44.2 million on Friday, […]

  • Idris Elba Molly's Game

    Idris Elba Posts Cryptic References to Bond Amid Casting Rumors

    A lucrative and confusing weekend saw “The Meg” score $50 million and take third place at the China box office. The first two places were taken by ‘iPartment” and “The Island” with over $70 million each. Given 125,000 screenings on its opening day, “iPartment,” an apparent sitcom adaptation, ran off with $44.2 million on Friday, […]

  • The Meg

    Box Office: 'The Meg' Bites Off Strong $44.5 Million Debut

    A lucrative and confusing weekend saw “The Meg” score $50 million and take third place at the China box office. The first two places were taken by ‘iPartment” and “The Island” with over $70 million each. Given 125,000 screenings on its opening day, “iPartment,” an apparent sitcom adaptation, ran off with $44.2 million on Friday, […]

  • Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan

    Turkey's Nuri Bilge Ceylan on Symbolism in His Films and Being 'Suspicious All the Time'

    A lucrative and confusing weekend saw “The Meg” score $50 million and take third place at the China box office. The first two places were taken by ‘iPartment” and “The Island” with over $70 million each. Given 125,000 screenings on its opening day, “iPartment,” an apparent sitcom adaptation, ran off with $44.2 million on Friday, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad