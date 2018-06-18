You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Box Office: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Opening Dominates Weekend

Claire (BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD) and Owen (CHRIS PRATT) try not to wake the mighty T. rex in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Welcome to "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
CREDIT: Giles Keyte

A blockbuster opening by “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” lifted the Chinese box office from one of its lowest weekends of the year to one of its strongest.

The monster movie grossed an estimated $112 million in the Middle Kingdom between Friday and Sunday. It played 175,000 screenings per day according to local data provider Ent Group, and claimed an astonishing 86% share of revenue on Friday. The score includes $10 million earned from 520 IMAX venues.

The film’s weekend score compares with $67 million earned in the official three-day opening of its predecessor “Jurassic World,” but which then added a further $30 million to its first weekend total through two days of previews. The RMB715 million local currency figure is the fourth highest ever achieved in China by an imported film in a three-day opening, behind “The Fate of the Furious” (RMB 1.3 billion), “Avengers: Infinity War” (RMB 1.2 billion) and “Transformers: The Last Knight” (RMB 795 million).

Several local films opened against “Fallen Kingdom,” but none came close. Chinese comedy action film “The Way of the Bug” earned $9.94 million for second place. Hong Kong-China crime actioner, “The Leaker” earned $5.33 million. European animated comedy, “The Seventh Dwarf” earned $1.87 million.
Last week’s surprising chart topper, Indian drama “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” stumbled to eighth place, earning less than $1 million. After 10 days on release, its cumulative stands at $13.9 million.

