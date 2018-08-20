China Box Office: ‘The Island’ Earns $39 Million to Beat Still Hungry ‘Meg’

The outcome of the China box office was far less controversial than the previous weekend, but no easier to predict.

Comedy, “The Island” retained its top spot in its second weekend. Giant shark movie, “The Meg” moved up to second place and crossed the $100 million mark.

But “iPartment,” the Chinese film which topped the chart on its opening ten days earlier, and claimed $70 million in its debut weekend, crumbled in spectacular fashion. According to data from Ent Group, it managed just $790,000 in its second weekend, a fall of 99%.

“The Island” took $38.8 million, a 47% drop from its opening $72.6 million. After 10 days on release, it has accumulated $162 million.

“The Meg” chomped another $30.6 million, including $4.34 million from IMAX screens. Its weekly total was down just 39% compared with its opening. After 10 days on release in China, “The Meg” has garnered $117 million, or more than a third of the film’s global cumulative.

Hong Kong- and Chinese-made adventure franchise movie, “Europe Raiders” had a powerful Friday opening day with $14.5 million. But it faded sharply thereafter. On Saturday, it limped to $3.5 million, and on Sunday stumbled to $2 million, for an opening weekend total of $19.6 million.

Chinese-made fantasy-comedy, “Go Brother” held a steady course and finished fourth. It earned $17.7 million in three days. That was narrowly ahead of “Hotel Transylvania,” which opened in fifth place with $16.8 million.

An action adventure movie, directed by Kevin Chu, “Oolong Courtyard” (aka “Kung Fu School”) earned $14.8 million in three days. It opened with a quickfire $9.73 million on Friday, but rapidly ran out of stamina, falling to $2.23 million on Sunday.

“Hello Mr Billionaire,” a previous number one, was the only other film to make a serious impression. It earned $6.14 million in its fourth week. After 24 days on release, it has accumulated $357 million.