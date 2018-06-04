China Box Office: ‘Doraemon’ Wins Holiday Weekend

Japanese cartoon, “Doraemon The Movie 2018: Nobita’s Treasure Island” opened on top of the Chinese box office over the weekend. It was helped by the Children’s Day holiday on Friday.

The franchise feature, starring a big blue cat who is well-known from comics and TV series, opened on Friday and earned $24.3 million in three days. More than half of that total came on Friday, when it scored $13.0 million.

By Sunday, “Doraemon” had been edged into second place and overtaken by holdover “How Long Will I Love U.” The Chinese fantasy romance earned $15.9 million over three days for a cumulative of $110 million in 17 days.

Disney’s “Avengers: Infinity Way” took third place with $13.9 million. After 24 days on release, it has earned $354 million.

Chinese animation, “Happy Little Submarine: 20000 Leagues Under The Sea” and “Magic Mirror 2” were local beneficiaries from the Children’s Day weekend. “Submarine” earned $9.11 million in three days for fourth place. “Magic Mirror 2” scored $2.51 million in three days.

“Star Wars” spin-off, “Solo” earned $2.10 million in its second weekend. It has accumulated $14.9 million in 10 days.

“A Quiet Place” earned $1.80 million in seventh place. It now has $31.7 million after 17 days on release.

Italy’s “Perfect Strangers” added $1.51 million in its second weekend for a $6.00 million total after 10 days. Australian animation, “My Pet Dinosaur” opened in ninth place, with $990,000 scored over four days. “Rampage” added $650,000 for tenth place, for a cumulative of $155 million after 52 days on release.