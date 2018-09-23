China Box Office: ‘Golden Job’ Heist Movie Steals Weekend

“The Golden Job,” a Hong Kong action film that revives the 1980s “Young & Dangerous” action franchise, topped the mainland Chinese box office over the weekend. Directed by Eric Tsang, it earned a respectable $22.7 million in its opening three days, for a 34% share of a lowball pre-holiday weekend.

Second place went to Chinese romance “Cry Me A Sad River.” It scored $11.2 million, according to data from Ent Group

Last week’s box office winner, another Hong Kong picture, “L Storm” dropped to third place with $9.20 million over the weekend. That lifted its 10-day cumulative score to $53.9 million.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” earned $6.87 million for fourth place. Its cumulative 24-day gross is $174 million, making it the fourth most successful Hollywood film in China this year, and the 11th ranking film of the year.

“Ash is Purest White,” the Jia Zhangke-directed low-life drama that played in competition in Cannes in May, took fifth place. It earned $5.83 million.

Chinese animation, “Adventure in Journey to the West” was released on Saturday and scored $2.58 million in two days. Bruce Willis-starring action remake “Death Wish” earned $1.83 million in seventh place on its opening weekend.

Japanese drama “Destiny: Kamakura Monogatari” placed eighth with $750,000. Two days of previews gave female drama “Lost, Found” $470,000 and ninth place, ahead of “Ant Man and the Wasp,” which took $190,000 for a 31-day cumulative of $121 million.