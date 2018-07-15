China Box Office: ‘Dying to Survive’ Scores $69 Million, Holds Off ‘Hidden Man’

Social drama, “Dying to Survive” continued its domination of the Chinese box office, despite a challenge from new revenge drama “Hidden Man.” Its $68.5 million score was the highest outside North America this weekend and the second highest worldwide.

The race between the two films was closest on Friday, when pharmaceutical story “Dying” earned $18.3 million, according to data tracker Ent Group. “Hidden Man,” the highly anticipated tentpole from director-actor Jiang Wen, earned $17.9 million on its opening day. But in subsequent days it slipped, finishing with $46.5 million after three days.

(Within those totals, “Hidden Man” enjoyed 506 IMAX screens in China, earning $2 million. “Dying to Survive,” also sharing the IMAX circuit, earned $1 million from 391 screens. Its 10-day IMAX cumulative stands at $9 million.)

After 11 days, “Dying to Survive” has a cumulative of $366 million after 11 days.

Chinese fantasy, “Asura” could only manage third place in its opening weekend. It managed a score of $6.88 million.

Locally-made animation, “New Happy Dad and Son 3: Russian Adventure” took $3.49 million in its second weekend, for fourth place. After 10 days, it has a cumulative of $17.5 million.

A trio of other holdover titles clustered together for fifth, sixth and seventh places. “Animal World” held on for $1.30 million, lifting its cumulative to $71.9 million after 17 days. “Incredibles 2” earned $1.21 million for $50.7 million after 24 days. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” earned $1.11 million for a total of $249 million after 31 days.