China Box Office Weekend: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Humbled as ‘Fish’ and ‘Venom’ Swim on

“Crazy Rich Asians” opened in a miserable eighth place at the Chinese box office over the weekend. Chinese crime thriller, “A Cool Fish” held on to its lead, in its third week of release.

Few analysts and commentators had been sure how “Crazy Rich Asians” would play. It had been the surprise package of the late summer in North America, and takes as its theme the lifestyles of wealthy Singaporean-Chinese. But hitting Chinese screens some four months after its stateside outing, the film lacked either freshness or star power. Exhibitors hedged their bets and initially gave it plenty of screenings, but slashed the screen count when it became apparent that it was not working.

Data from Artisan Gateway, Asian exhibition industry consultancy, showed the film earning just $1.2 million in three days, inclusive of online ticketing fees.

In contrast, the top film, “A Cool Fish” grossed $24.2 million, a figure almost unchanged from the previous weekend. After three weekends on release, “A Cool Fish” has a cumulative score of $90.1 million.

The lack of strong new titles meant that aggregate box office for the weekend dropped from $85 million a week earlier to a mundane $62.5 million. That keeps the year to date total on pace to show a 10% increase, with a running total of $8.20 billion.

“Venom” held a strong second place, scoring $12.3 million in its fourth weekend on release in China. Its total after 24-days in theaters is $262 million. That lifts it fractionally ahead of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” to become the number two Hollywood title of the year in China, and the seventh biggest overall.

“Ralph Breaks The Internet” earned $10.2 million in its second weekend, down from $19.5 million. Its cumulative after 10-days is $34.2 million.

“Johnny English Strikes Again” took an unchanged fourth spot. Its $5.1 million second weekend compared with $11 million first session. The film’s total to date is $21.3 million.

The highest-scoring newcomer was Indian comedy about aging “102 Not Out.” While the cricket reference was probably lost on Chinese audiences, a succession of releases over the past two years has created growing interest for a certain category of Indian movies, that are more reliant on story than star-power. “102” is a two-hander featuring superstar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran Rishi Kapoor, neither of whom have made a mark in China in recent years. It earned $3.3 million.