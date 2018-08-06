China Box Office: ‘Billionaire’ Wins Second Weekend With $65 Million

CREDIT: Courtesy of Starry Entertainment

Hello Mr. Billionaire” continued its dominance of the Chinese box office for a second week. Its $65.5 million three-day tally made it the second largest film worldwide over the weekend.

Data from Ent Group shows the comedy down exactly 50% in its second weekend, but it opened a gap on second placed “Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings.” “Billionaire” has a cumulative of $295 million after 10 days of release. “Detective Dee” managed $12.5 million over the weekend (to take tenth place worldwide according to ComScore) and a 10-day total of $76.9 million.

The weekend total for “Billionaire” included $2 million scored from 483 IMAX screens.

Operating from an overall screen count largely similar to “Detective Dee,” new release fantasy animation “Wind Guardians” managed third place. It had a score of $8.95 million in three days.

Shoplifters,” the Japanese drama which took the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year, opened in fourth place. Distributed (like “Detective Dee”) by Huayi Brothers, the film scores $7.0 million in its opening. The film has also been a hit in Japan, where it has run up a total of $23 million.

Opening in fifth place, “Chinese animation “Yugo & Lala 4” took $6.30 million in three days. European action franchise film, “Taxi 5” took sixth place with a three-day score of $3.33 million.

That was narrowly ahead of holdover, “Skyscraper.” The disaster-action film set in Hong Kong added $3.02 million in three days. Its total after 17 days on release is $94.4 million.

Smash hit comedy drama, “Dying to Survive” added $1.93 million in eighth. Its cumulative total is $449 million after 32 days of release.

Chinese comedy crime action film, “Reborn” earned just $1.12 million on its release. Another new release film, war film “Blood Soaked Guangchang” brought up the rear with $840,000 on its opening.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” opened outside the top ten with a score of just $323,000. Its predecessor, “Mamma Mia!” was not released in China.

