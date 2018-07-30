China’s ‘Billionaire’ Earns $131 Million Opening Weekend

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Starry Entertainment

By far the biggest film of the weekend outside North America, China’s “Hello Mr. Billionaire” opened with $131 million in its home territory.

The comedy was far ahead of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $92 million in international markets, plus a further $61.5 million in North America, for a global total of $153.5 million.

“Billionaire” is the latest product from the team – director Yan Fei and writer Peng Damo – behind 2015 surprise hit “Goodbye My Loser.” It sees a failing soccer player challenged to spend $147 million (RMB1 billion) in a single month.

The film was released in competition with the fourth instalment in one of Chinese film’s most beloved franchises, “Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings.” That scored $42.5 million over the same three-day period. On any other weekend figures for “Detective Dee” might have been considered a triumph. But exhibitors quickly moved to support the runaway success of “Billionaire” over the fantasy adventure.

On Friday “Billionaire” scored $32.5 million from 138,000 screening sessions, according to data from Ent Group. On Saturday it was expanded to 155,000 screenings and earned $45.7 million. On Sunday, it went further, earning $51.8 million from 165,000 screenings.

Related

“Detective Dee” delivered $15.8 million on Friday from 112,000 screenings. On Saturday it earned $14.2 million from 96,000 screenings and $12.3 million from 88,000 screenings.

The large complex of IMAX screens in China enjoyed a selection of three films. “Detective Dee” earned $2.5 million, while “Billionaire” and “Skyscraper” earned a combined $1.5 million.

“Skyscraper” was the number three movie of the weekend in China. It earned $6.87 million, from a daily 20,000 screenings, for a 10-day cumulative of $85.8 million.

China’s “Dying to Survive,” another phenomenon at the Chinese box office, earned $4.65 million in its fourth weekend. After 23 days of release, “Dying” has earned $444 million, making it the third biggest film of this year and the fifth highest grossing film of all time in China.

Animation, “Animal Crackers” (aka “Magical Circus”) was the fourth-placed film and the only other this weekend to cross $1 million. It earned $1.22 million, for a 9-day cumulative of $6.75 million.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • China Box Office: 'Hello Mr Billionaire'

    China's 'Billionaire' Earns $131 Million Opening Weekend

    By far the biggest film of the weekend outside North America, China’s “Hello Mr. Billionaire” opened with $131 million in its home territory. The comedy was far ahead of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $92 million in international markets, plus a further $61.5 million in North America, for a global total of $153.5 million. […]

  • 'Die Hard' Celebrates 30th Anniversary with

    'Die Hard' Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Outdoor 'Nakatomi Tower' Screening

    By far the biggest film of the weekend outside North America, China’s “Hello Mr. Billionaire” opened with $131 million in its home territory. The comedy was far ahead of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $92 million in international markets, plus a further $61.5 million in North America, for a global total of $153.5 million. […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Scales International Box Office With $92 Million

    By far the biggest film of the weekend outside North America, China’s “Hello Mr. Billionaire” opened with $131 million in its home territory. The comedy was far ahead of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $92 million in international markets, plus a further $61.5 million in North America, for a global total of $153.5 million. […]

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Lands Series-Best $61.5 Million Opening

    By far the biggest film of the weekend outside North America, China’s “Hello Mr. Billionaire” opened with $131 million in its home territory. The comedy was far ahead of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $92 million in international markets, plus a further $61.5 million in North America, for a global total of $153.5 million. […]

  • “The Reports on Sarah and Saleem”

    'The Reports on Sarah and Saleem' Wins Best Picture in Durban

    By far the biggest film of the weekend outside North America, China’s “Hello Mr. Billionaire” opened with $131 million in its home territory. The comedy was far ahead of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $92 million in international markets, plus a further $61.5 million in North America, for a global total of $153.5 million. […]

  • Carrie Fisher

    Carrie Fisher's Brother Approves 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Appearance

    By far the biggest film of the weekend outside North America, China’s “Hello Mr. Billionaire” opened with $131 million in its home territory. The comedy was far ahead of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $92 million in international markets, plus a further $61.5 million in North America, for a global total of $153.5 million. […]

  • Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn in

    Box Office: 'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' Rocketing to $59 Million Debut

    By far the biggest film of the weekend outside North America, China’s “Hello Mr. Billionaire” opened with $131 million in its home territory. The comedy was far ahead of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $92 million in international markets, plus a further $61.5 million in North America, for a global total of $153.5 million. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad