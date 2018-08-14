You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Winner 'Shoplifters' Breaks China Record for Japanese Film

Shoplifters,” the intense drama that won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year, has carried off the prize for the highest grossing live-action Japanese film at the Chinese box office.

Co-producer, Gaga Corporation confirmed on Tuesday that the film, directed by Hirokazu kore-eda, had scored RMB83.9 million in Chinese theaters, or some $12.2 million. The previous record was held by “Gintama,” released last year and which scored RMB81.3 million in it complete run.

Shoplifters” was released in China on Aug. 3. Distribution is handled by Huayi Bros. Media.

The total in China is still some way short of the film’s score in its home market. It has been on release in Japan since June, through Gaga, and has clocked up $39 million (JPY4.31 billion) from 3.52 million admissions.

The film has been released in Asian territories including South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong. It is set for theatrical release in the U.S. and U.K. in November. International sales are handled jointly by Gaga and France-based Wild Bunch.

Variety’s review from Cannes called the film “a return to the socially-conscious mode of Kore-eda’s ‘Nobody Knows’.” It said: “(‘Shoplifters’) is once charming and heart-wrenching, (an) exquisitely performed film (that) will steal the hearts of both art-house and mainstream audiences.’

 

