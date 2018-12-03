×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA to Represent Taiwan Actress Wu Ke-Xi (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Billy Dai/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Creative Artists Agency has signed on to represent fast-rising Taiwanese actress Wu Ke-Xi. Wu was most recently seen as the co-star of mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful.”

The U.S. based agency, which has a growing business in Greater China, will represent her globally. It will also help her cross over to the West while continuing to solidify her presence in the Chinese-speaking cinema industry.

With a background in hip-hop and dance, Wu (aka Patty Wu) began an acting career some 10 years ago, and now has a range of film and TV roles in Asia.

She is best known as the muse of Midi Z, for whom she has made three completed features and two shorts. The Myanmar-born director who has taken on Taiwanese citizenship and has become a darling of the international art-house circuit thanks to his gritty takes on life in his native country.

Wu won awards for her role in Midi Z’s “Ice Poison” and “The Road to Mandalay,” a role which required her to go native for several months and learn a new language.

Wu wrote the screenplay for “Nina Wu,” a fiction film now in post-production about sexual harassment in the entertainment business, that marks a change of direction for Midi Z. Wu takes the central role, as a woman who cannot escape a series of depredations, even after fleeing the industry.

After Wu’s succession of grungy roles, and performances in foreign languages, those meeting her are frequently surprised to discover that she is Chinese-speaker, and a vivacious, sophisticated personality. “She is immensely talented,” a source said.

CAA, which already represents “Wolf Warriors 2” star Celina Jade in some markets, recently signed to represent controversial mainland Chinese film-maker Wu Hao. His latest work, “People’s Republic of Desire” has been selected for consideration in the documentary section of the Academy Awards and is now on commercial release in North America.

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Film

  • CAA to Represent Taiwan Actress Wu

    CAA to Represent Taiwan Actress Wu Ke-Xi (EXCLUSIVE)

    Creative Artists Agency has signed on to represent fast-rising Taiwanese actress Wu Ke-Xi. Wu was most recently seen as the co-star of mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful.” The U.S. based agency, which has a growing business in Greater China, will represent her globally. It will also help her cross over to the […]

  • China Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians'

    China Box Office Weekend: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Humbled as 'Fish' and 'Venom' Swim on

    Creative Artists Agency has signed on to represent fast-rising Taiwanese actress Wu Ke-Xi. Wu was most recently seen as the co-star of mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful.” The U.S. based agency, which has a growing business in Greater China, will represent her globally. It will also help her cross over to the […]

  • Lord David Puttnam speaks in Singapore

    Singapore Platform: David Puttnam Reiterates Call For Shorter Theatrical Windows

    Creative Artists Agency has signed on to represent fast-rising Taiwanese actress Wu Ke-Xi. Wu was most recently seen as the co-star of mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful.” The U.S. based agency, which has a growing business in Greater China, will represent her globally. It will also help her cross over to the […]

  • The favourite Movie

    'The Favourite' Reigns at British Independent Film Awards

    Creative Artists Agency has signed on to represent fast-rising Taiwanese actress Wu Ke-Xi. Wu was most recently seen as the co-star of mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful.” The U.S. based agency, which has a growing business in Greater China, will represent her globally. It will also help her cross over to the […]

  • 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel Crosses $500 Million

    'Fantastic Beasts 2' Scores International Box Office Three-peat With $40 Million

    Creative Artists Agency has signed on to represent fast-rising Taiwanese actress Wu Ke-Xi. Wu was most recently seen as the co-star of mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful.” The U.S. based agency, which has a growing business in Greater China, will represent her globally. It will also help her cross over to the […]

  • Martin Scorsese speaks during a Master

    Martin Scorsese on ‘The Irishman’: Netflix Is ‘Taking Risks’

    Creative Artists Agency has signed on to represent fast-rising Taiwanese actress Wu Ke-Xi. Wu was most recently seen as the co-star of mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful.” The U.S. based agency, which has a growing business in Greater China, will represent her globally. It will also help her cross over to the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad