CAA to Represent Taiwan Actress Wu Ke-Xi (EXCLUSIVE)

Creative Artists Agency has signed on to represent fast-rising Taiwanese actress Wu Ke-Xi. Wu was most recently seen as the co-star of mystery thriller “The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful.”

The U.S. based agency, which has a growing business in Greater China, will represent her globally. It will also help her cross over to the West while continuing to solidify her presence in the Chinese-speaking cinema industry.

With a background in hip-hop and dance, Wu (aka Patty Wu) began an acting career some 10 years ago, and now has a range of film and TV roles in Asia.

She is best known as the muse of Midi Z, for whom she has made three completed features and two shorts. The Myanmar-born director who has taken on Taiwanese citizenship and has become a darling of the international art-house circuit thanks to his gritty takes on life in his native country.

Wu won awards for her role in Midi Z’s “Ice Poison” and “The Road to Mandalay,” a role which required her to go native for several months and learn a new language.

Wu wrote the screenplay for “Nina Wu,” a fiction film now in post-production about sexual harassment in the entertainment business, that marks a change of direction for Midi Z. Wu takes the central role, as a woman who cannot escape a series of depredations, even after fleeing the industry.

After Wu’s succession of grungy roles, and performances in foreign languages, those meeting her are frequently surprised to discover that she is Chinese-speaker, and a vivacious, sophisticated personality. “She is immensely talented,” a source said.

CAA, which already represents “Wolf Warriors 2” star Celina Jade in some markets, recently signed to represent controversial mainland Chinese film-maker Wu Hao. His latest work, “People’s Republic of Desire” has been selected for consideration in the documentary section of the Academy Awards and is now on commercial release in North America.