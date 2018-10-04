You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan Festival: Typhoon Kong-Rey set to Dampen Weekend Event Plans

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Typhoon forecast track
CREDIT: Courtesy of korean Meteorological Administration

The Busan International Film Festival’s plans for outdoor populist events look set to be blown sideways – literally – again this year.

With the impending arrival of Typhoon Kong-Rey, Busan organizers have taken the precaution of moving some of the outdoor greetings, hand printing, and open talk events away from the BIFF Village location in Haeundae Beach, over to the Busan Cinema Center and Dureraum Square.

According to the weather forecasters, Kong-rey will move across the Ryukyu Islands and the East China Sea Thursday and Friday, then turn right, moving towards the vicinity of the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. It will be closest to Busan around mid-morning on Saturday 6 Oct.

The Korean Meteorological Administration and the Hong Kong Observatory issue typhoon probability warnings. These suggests that Kong Rey has an 80-90% chance of a direct hit on Busan.

The good news for the festival and weekend visitors is that the storm has been downgraded from “super typhoon” status, to merely that of a “typhoon.” By Saturday, it may be further downgraded to severe tropical storm.

The bad news is that heavy rains are still likely. And maximum sustained winds near the center are forecast as being 110 km/ h.

It would not be the first time that a typhoon has blown its way into the festival headlines. Two years ago, in 2016, Typhoon Chaba, hit the city one day before the festival started. It blew away the BIFF Village structures in Haeundae and damaged buildings. The festival was forced to shift more than 20 hand printing ceremonies, open air film conferences and fan events.

In 2003, Typhoon Maemi caused a cruise ship to overturn. The huge boat was thrown on to its side and beached near to where the Park Hyatt and upmarket condominiums now stand.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Typhoon forecast track

    Busan Festival: Typhoon Kong-Rey set to Dampen Weekend Event Plans

    The Busan International Film Festival’s plans for outdoor populist events look set to be blown sideways – literally – again this year. With the impending arrival of Typhoon Kong-Rey, Busan organizers have taken the precaution of moving some of the outdoor greetings, hand printing, and open talk events away from the BIFF Village location in […]

  • Nine Asian Talents in the Race

    Nine Asian Talents in the Race for the Busan Fest's Kim Ji-seok Award

    The Busan International Film Festival’s plans for outdoor populist events look set to be blown sideways – literally – again this year. With the impending arrival of Typhoon Kong-Rey, Busan organizers have taken the precaution of moving some of the outdoor greetings, hand printing, and open talk events away from the BIFF Village location in […]

  • Greta

    Film Review: 'Greta'

    The Busan International Film Festival’s plans for outdoor populist events look set to be blown sideways – literally – again this year. With the impending arrival of Typhoon Kong-Rey, Busan organizers have taken the precaution of moving some of the outdoor greetings, hand printing, and open talk events away from the BIFF Village location in […]

  • 'Ride' Review

    Film Review: 'Ride

    The Busan International Film Festival’s plans for outdoor populist events look set to be blown sideways – literally – again this year. With the impending arrival of Typhoon Kong-Rey, Busan organizers have taken the precaution of moving some of the outdoor greetings, hand printing, and open talk events away from the BIFF Village location in […]

  • DF-15729 – KJ Apa and Amandla

    Film News Roundup: 'The Hate U Give' Set for Free Screenings for Young Audiences

    The Busan International Film Festival’s plans for outdoor populist events look set to be blown sideways – literally – again this year. With the impending arrival of Typhoon Kong-Rey, Busan organizers have taken the precaution of moving some of the outdoor greetings, hand printing, and open talk events away from the BIFF Village location in […]

  • Val Kilmer Val Kilmer poses for

    Q&A: Val Kilmer Talks 'The Super' and 'Top Gun' Sequel

    The Busan International Film Festival’s plans for outdoor populist events look set to be blown sideways – literally – again this year. With the impending arrival of Typhoon Kong-Rey, Busan organizers have taken the precaution of moving some of the outdoor greetings, hand printing, and open talk events away from the BIFF Village location in […]

  • Michael Chaves

    'Conjuring 3' Draws 'Curse of La Llorona' Director Michael Chaves

    The Busan International Film Festival’s plans for outdoor populist events look set to be blown sideways – literally – again this year. With the impending arrival of Typhoon Kong-Rey, Busan organizers have taken the precaution of moving some of the outdoor greetings, hand printing, and open talk events away from the BIFF Village location in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad