Busan: ‘Yesterday Will Be Perfect’ Heads Project Market Awards

Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000.

The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a Korean project went to Kim Ui-seok’s “The Martydom”; sponsored by Korea Creative Content Agency, the KOCCA awards of $8,800 went to Shin Dong-seok’s “In the Water”; Jero Yun, director of Busan’s opening film “Beautiful Days,” won the MONEFF award that provides $20,000 worth of post-production services, for his next project “Man of the Sea.”

The Bright East Films award of $15,000 went to Chinese director Liu Yanwenjun’s “Blossom.” Thai director Kongdej Jaturanrasmee’s “Where We Belong” won the CJ Entertainment award of $10,000 that comes with a first-look option for production, investment, sales and distribution.

Emma Kawawada’s “My Small Land” (Japan) won the Arte International prize that provides $6,900 (EUR 6,000). Shawkar Amin Korki’s Iraq-Germany-Japan co-production project “The Exam” won the Sorfond award, and an invitation, including flights, to the Norwegian South Film Fund’s pitching forum.

In its twenty first year, APM organized some 743 meetings between filmmakers, financiers, co-producers and distributors, up from the previous year’s 645.