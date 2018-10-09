You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan: ‘Yesterday Will Be Perfect’ Heads Project Market Awards

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Busan International Film Festival

Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000.

The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a Korean project went to Kim Ui-seok’s “The Martydom”; sponsored by Korea Creative Content Agency, the KOCCA awards of $8,800 went to Shin Dong-seok’s “In the Water”; Jero Yun, director of Busan’s opening film “Beautiful Days,” won the MONEFF award that provides $20,000 worth of post-production services, for his next project “Man of the Sea.”

The Bright East Films award of $15,000 went to Chinese director Liu Yanwenjun’s “Blossom.” Thai director Kongdej Jaturanrasmee’s “Where We Belong” won the CJ Entertainment award of $10,000 that comes with a first-look option for production, investment, sales and distribution.

Emma Kawawada’s “My Small Land” (Japan) won the Arte International prize that provides $6,900 (EUR 6,000). Shawkar Amin Korki’s Iraq-Germany-Japan co-production project “The Exam” won the Sorfond award, and an invitation, including flights, to the Norwegian South Film Fund’s pitching forum.

In its twenty first year, APM organized some 743 meetings between filmmakers, financiers, co-producers and distributors, up from the previous year’s 645.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • Busan: ‘Yesterday Will Be Perfect’ Heads

    Busan: ‘Yesterday Will Be Perfect’ Heads Project Market Awards

    Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000. The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a […]

  • Julie MeninVariety's Power of Women NY

    New York and New Jersey Film Commissioners Talk Tax Credits, Diversity and Soundstage Squeeze

    Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000. The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a […]

  • CREED II

    Mike WiLL Made-It to Curate 'Creed II' Soundtrack (EXCLUSIVE)

    Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000. The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a […]

  • Antalya Awards ‘Three Faces,’ ‘Capernaum,’ Hirokazu

    Jafar Panahi’s ‘Three Faces,’ Nadine Labaki’s ‘Capernaum’ Highlight Antalya Awards

    Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000. The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a […]

  • Natalie Portman Variety Power of Women

    Natalie Portman on Pay Disparity, Sexual Harassment and What's Next for Time's Up

    Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000. The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a […]

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    What Tiffany Haddish Learned From 'Being Homeless and Hungry' in Her 20s

    Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000. The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a […]

  • 4106_D013_00374_CROP(ctr) Gary Oldman stars as Winston

    U.K. Production Hits New Highs, Spurred by Tax Reliefs

    Timothy Yeung’s Hong Kong-Canada co-production project “Yesterday Will Be Perfect” led the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market awards, winning the new MAS award of $20,000. The winners included four Korean projects: Jang Woo-jin’s “The Final Print” won the Busan award that provides $15,000; the Lotte award that provides $8,800 (KRW 10,000,000) to a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad