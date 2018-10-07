You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan: KOFIC to Propose Launch of Asian Film Center

By and
Busan Festival Center
CREDIT: Courtesy of Coop Himmelblau

The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry.

The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International Film Festival. Potential partners of the Asian Film Center, including heads of other film councils, and culture ministers, are to be in attendance.

KOFIC would like to see the Center located in Busan. It is proposing that funding for it come from a 3% levy on cinema tickets.

Since January this year, KOFIC is headed by Oh Seok-geun, who held similarly lofty ambitions when he was head of the Busan Film Commission. During his stint there, he helped create and solidify the Asian Film Commissions Network (AFCNet), which is similarly comprised of Asian quasi-governmental organizations.

Korea has some of the most generous film industry support mechanisms in the region and is home to Asia’s most significant film festival. Busan has become home to KOFIC since 2013 when it relocated from Seoul. It is also the seat of the Korea Media Rating Board and the Asian Film School.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • 'In Search of Silence' Filmmaker Dar

    'In Search of Silence' Filmmaker Dar Gai Finds Home in India

    The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry. The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International […]

  • Busan Festival Center

    Busan: KOFIC to Propose Launch of Asian Film Center

    The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry. The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International […]

  • Busan: Autumn Sun Picks up 'Legend

    Busan: Autumn Sun Picks up 'Legend of Erlang,' 'No Pain'

    The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry. The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International […]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick

    'Black Panther' Helps Push Busan Locations Business to Forefront

    The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry. The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International […]

  • Women Directors Drive New Japanese Omnibus

    Women Directors Drive New Japanese Omnibus Film

    The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry. The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International […]

  • Instructions Not Included

    Korea's Lotte Launches 'Instructions' Remake, Asian Blockbuster 'Divine Fury'

    The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry. The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International […]

  • The Rib, Busan, Zhang Wei

    Busan: Why 'Rib' Director Zhang Wei Accepted 40 Minutes of Censorship Cuts

    The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry. The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad