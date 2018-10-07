Busan: KOFIC to Propose Launch of Asian Film Center

The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is expected Monday to unveil ambitious plans for an Asian Film Center. The new organization is envisaged as a policy-making body that would promote the region’s film industry.

The proposal is expected to be made at a round table conference being organized by KOFIC on the margins of the Busan International Film Festival. Potential partners of the Asian Film Center, including heads of other film councils, and culture ministers, are to be in attendance.

KOFIC would like to see the Center located in Busan. It is proposing that funding for it come from a 3% levy on cinema tickets.

Since January this year, KOFIC is headed by Oh Seok-geun, who held similarly lofty ambitions when he was head of the Busan Film Commission. During his stint there, he helped create and solidify the Asian Film Commissions Network (AFCNet), which is similarly comprised of Asian quasi-governmental organizations.

Korea has some of the most generous film industry support mechanisms in the region and is home to Asia’s most significant film festival. Busan has become home to KOFIC since 2013 when it relocated from Seoul. It is also the seat of the Korea Media Rating Board and the Asian Film School.