Busan: Gaga Picks up ‘His Lost Name’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
His Lost Name
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gaga Corporation

Gaga Corporation has picked up international sales rights to Japanese drama film “His Lost Name.” The film will premiere in the New Currents competition next month at the Busan Film Festival.

“Lost Name” is a first feature by female director Nanako Hirose, who hails from the Bun-buku stable of Palme d’Or winning auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. Hirose previously worked on Kore-eda’s “Like Father, Like Son” and “Our Little Sister.”

With an original screenplay also written by Hirose, the film tells the story of a young man who is washed up on a river bank, knows only his name, and is taken in by a widower, despite his knowing little about the stranger. And, while the young man tries to confess something, folk from the neighboring village are becoming suspicious following an unexplained incident. The film stars Yuya Yagira Hour (“Nobody Knows,” “Gintama”).

Production is by Bandai Namco Arts. AOI Pro and The Asahi Shimbun Co. A Japanese release is set for 2019 through distributor Magic.

Gaga recently shared the sales duties on “Shoplifters,” which appeared in competition at Cannes this year and claimed the festival’s top prize.

The Busan festival runs October 4, 2018 to October 13, 2018. The Asian Film Market will run October 6, 2018 to October 9, 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Film

  • His Lost Name

    Busan: Gaga Picks up ‘His Lost Name’

    Gaga Corporation has picked up international sales rights to Japanese drama film “His Lost Name.” The film will premiere in the New Currents competition next month at the Busan Film Festival. “Lost Name” is a first feature by female director Nanako Hirose, who hails from the Bun-buku stable of Palme d’Or winning auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. […]

  • Singapore

    ‘Buffalo Boys’ Selected by Singapore for Foreign-Language Oscar Campaign

    Gaga Corporation has picked up international sales rights to Japanese drama film “His Lost Name.” The film will premiere in the New Currents competition next month at the Busan Film Festival. “Lost Name” is a first feature by female director Nanako Hirose, who hails from the Bun-buku stable of Palme d’Or winning auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. […]

  • China Box Office Posts 17% Gain

    China Box Office Leaps by $1 Billion Despite Mixed Summer

    Gaga Corporation has picked up international sales rights to Japanese drama film “His Lost Name.” The film will premiere in the New Currents competition next month at the Busan Film Festival. “Lost Name” is a first feature by female director Nanako Hirose, who hails from the Bun-buku stable of Palme d’Or winning auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. […]

  • 'The White Crow' Review: Ralph Fiennes

    Telluride Film Review: 'The White Crow'

    Gaga Corporation has picked up international sales rights to Japanese drama film “His Lost Name.” The film will premiere in the New Currents competition next month at the Busan Film Festival. “Lost Name” is a first feature by female director Nanako Hirose, who hails from the Bun-buku stable of Palme d’Or winning auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. […]

  • Busan International Film Festival

    Busan Festival to Open With North Korea Drama 'Beautiful Days'

    Gaga Corporation has picked up international sales rights to Japanese drama film “His Lost Name.” The film will premiere in the New Currents competition next month at the Busan Film Festival. “Lost Name” is a first feature by female director Nanako Hirose, who hails from the Bun-buku stable of Palme d’Or winning auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. […]

  • John Williams

    From 'E.T.' to 'Star Wars' and Beyond, John Williams Celebrated at Hollywood Bowl

    Gaga Corporation has picked up international sales rights to Japanese drama film “His Lost Name.” The film will premiere in the New Currents competition next month at the Busan Film Festival. “Lost Name” is a first feature by female director Nanako Hirose, who hails from the Bun-buku stable of Palme d’Or winning auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. […]

  • Amos Gitai Set to Direct Period

    Amos Gitai Set to Direct Period Drama About Doña Gracia Nasi (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaga Corporation has picked up international sales rights to Japanese drama film “His Lost Name.” The film will premiere in the New Currents competition next month at the Busan Film Festival. “Lost Name” is a first feature by female director Nanako Hirose, who hails from the Bun-buku stable of Palme d’Or winning auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad