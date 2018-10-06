Busan Festival: Saturday Events Being Cancelled Due to Typhoon Kong-Rey

With Typhoon Kong-rey hitting the Busan area, the Busan International Film Festival has announced the cancellation of multiple events scheduled for Saturday.

“We had to cancel all outdoor events that were scheduled for today, including the ones we had moved indoors earlier,” said Dana Kim, the BIFF’s foreign press coordinator.

Some of the hotels in Haeundae area have closed their entrances so that their guests don’t go out in the dangerous weather. That caused the absence of some talent and festival participants at scheduled events, such as interviews and Q&A sessions at the end of film screenings. Also, the round table interview for Japanese animation director Hosoda Mamoru (“Mirai”) has been canceled.

“The cast of Tsukamoto Shinya’s ‘Killing’ will arrive in Busan later than expected, due to the delays in their flights. Only director Tsukamoto will attend the press conference scheduled at 3:30pm,” Yun Kim, head of the BIFF’s publicity department, told Variety. “Further announcements will be made on all channels available, including our social media accounts, website and the press service system.”

The Asian Film Market, Busan’s film sales market that kicks off on Saturday, is also affected by the typhoon. Participants’ flights are being delayed, the market shuttle bus could not drive through the rain in time, and the opening party, which was originally supposed take place at the outdoor garden of Novotel, has also been moved to an indoor venue.