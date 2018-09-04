‘Buffalo Boys’ Selected by Singapore for Foreign-Language Oscar Campaign

Action drama film, “Buffalo Boys” will represent Singapore in the foreign-language Oscars category. The film is directed by Mike Wiluan, who also heads the Infinite Studios production group.

Set in 19th century Java, “Buffalo Boys” blends a Wild West story with rich Indonesian historical and cultural elements. It plays in Bahasa Indonesia language and English.

“’Buffalo Boys’ explores the universally resonating themes of family ties and justice, creatively expressed by Singapore film maker,” said Singapore Film Commission director Joachim Ng. The film had its premiere at the Fantasia festival in Canada in July and played at the New York Asian Film Festival the same month. Its theatrical release in Singapore, which is necessary to complete the qualifying conditions, is set for later this week.

“Buffalo Boys is a cross-cultural film not only in genre and narrative but also in the spirit of collaboration as it is a venture between the Singapore and Indonesian creative economies,” said Wiluan.

Production is by Infinite Studios, with other partners including the SFC through its Production Assistance grant, Eric Khoo of Zhao Wei Pictures, and Bert Pictures.

Singapore has submitted films in the category in almost every year since 2005. Khoo’s “Be With Me” was disqualified in 2005. None has been nominated.