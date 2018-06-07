You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brisbane to Build Film and Television Studio

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brisbane River and ferry in front of Story Bridge, Queenlsand, AustraliaVARIOUS
CREDIT: Christian Kapteyn/imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

The state government of Queensland, Australia, has announced its backing for the construction of new film and TV studios in Brisbane.

The government said it is committing $9.2 million (A$12 million) to the project and described it as establishing “a fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” The location and initial tenants will be announced in the next financial year.

The announcement was made by state premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, in Los Angeles where she is on a trade mission. Her meetings have also included Disney, Netflix and Technicolor. Other announcements during the trip have included Screen Queensland funding for the second season of “Harrow” and its producer Hoodlum Entertainment; and Queensland resident Darren Paul Fisher being awarded the 2018 Greg Coote Scholarship.

“Queensland’s screen industry is thriving, and my Government’s support for this new studio will bring a new wave of investment in the creative jobs of the future,” Palaszczuk said. “We are excited to be able to provide a space for both established and up-and-coming content producers to work and collaborate.” Brisbane is also home to the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Australia has a film and TV industry that is heavily dependent on exports and incoming international productions. Major studios include the Village Roadshow facility in Queensland’s Gold Coast, Fox’s studios in Sydney, New South Wales, and the Hendon Studios in Adelaide, South Australia.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Film

  • Brisbane River and ferry in front

    Brisbane to Build Film and Television Studio

    The state government of Queensland, Australia, has announced its backing for the construction of new film and TV studios in Brisbane. The government said it is committing $9.2 million (A$12 million) to the project and described it as establishing “a fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” The location and initial tenants will be […]

  • '211' Review: Uninspired Action Film

    Film Review: '211'

    The state government of Queensland, Australia, has announced its backing for the construction of new film and TV studios in Brisbane. The government said it is committing $9.2 million (A$12 million) to the project and described it as establishing “a fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” The location and initial tenants will be […]

  • Mulan

    Film News Roundup: Disney's 'Mulan' Adds Yoson An as Love Interest

    The state government of Queensland, Australia, has announced its backing for the construction of new film and TV studios in Brisbane. The government said it is committing $9.2 million (A$12 million) to the project and described it as establishing “a fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” The location and initial tenants will be […]

  • Path to Parity

    Fox's Stacey Snider Tells Male Executives to 'Embrace the Discomfort' and Hire More Women

    The state government of Queensland, Australia, has announced its backing for the construction of new film and TV studios in Brisbane. The government said it is committing $9.2 million (A$12 million) to the project and described it as establishing “a fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” The location and initial tenants will be […]

  • Eugenio Derbez Dora the Explorer

    Eugenio Derbez to Star in Live-Action 'Dora the Explorer' Movie

    The state government of Queensland, Australia, has announced its backing for the construction of new film and TV studios in Brisbane. The government said it is committing $9.2 million (A$12 million) to the project and described it as establishing “a fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” The location and initial tenants will be […]

  • Zachary Quinto JJ Abrams

    JJ Abrams, Zachary Quinto Developing Tab Hunter-Anthony Perkins Movie

    The state government of Queensland, Australia, has announced its backing for the construction of new film and TV studios in Brisbane. The government said it is committing $9.2 million (A$12 million) to the project and described it as establishing “a fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” The location and initial tenants will be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad