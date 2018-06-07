Brisbane to Build Film and Television Studio

The state government of Queensland, Australia, has announced its backing for the construction of new film and TV studios in Brisbane.

The government said it is committing $9.2 million (A$12 million) to the project and described it as establishing “a fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” The location and initial tenants will be announced in the next financial year.

The announcement was made by state premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, in Los Angeles where she is on a trade mission. Her meetings have also included Disney, Netflix and Technicolor. Other announcements during the trip have included Screen Queensland funding for the second season of “Harrow” and its producer Hoodlum Entertainment; and Queensland resident Darren Paul Fisher being awarded the 2018 Greg Coote Scholarship.

“Queensland’s screen industry is thriving, and my Government’s support for this new studio will bring a new wave of investment in the creative jobs of the future,” Palaszczuk said. “We are excited to be able to provide a space for both established and up-and-coming content producers to work and collaborate.” Brisbane is also home to the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Australia has a film and TV industry that is heavily dependent on exports and incoming international productions. Major studios include the Village Roadshow facility in Queensland’s Gold Coast, Fox’s studios in Sydney, New South Wales, and the Hendon Studios in Adelaide, South Australia.