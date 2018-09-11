Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ to Open Tokyo Film Festival

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” will open the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, which is Cooper’s directorial debut, had its premiere in Venice and continued at the Toronto Film Festival this week.

The Tokyo festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at venues around the Japanese capital. It will close with “Godzilla: The Planet Eater.” Co-directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, the creature feature is the third and final part in the animated “Godzilla” trilogy. Nov. 3 is said to be Godzilla’s birthday. “Planet Eater” will release in Japanese theaters shortly afterwards, on Nov. 9. Japan will be the last major territory to release “A Star Is Born” where it will arrive in theaters on Dec. 21.

The festival confirmed that it will also give a gala screening to Japanese film “The House Where The Mermaid Sleeps.” Directed by Yukihiko Tsutumi and starring Ryoko Shinohara and Hidetoshi Nishijima, the film is the story of a couple whose marriage is on the rocks. They are roused into action when their daughter nearly drowns and falls into a coma.

The festival will announce its full line up on Sept. 25. It will make use of regular venues in the Roppongi Hills shopping and entertainment complex, and add a new venue, the Hibiya Step Square, for the first time. The EX Theatre in Roppongi district will continue to be used for the opening event and galas.