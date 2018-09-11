Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ to Open Tokyo Film Festival

A STAR IS BORN
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” will open the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, which is Cooper’s directorial debut, had its premiere in Venice and continued at the Toronto Film Festival this week.

The Tokyo festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at venues around the Japanese capital. It will close with “Godzilla: The Planet Eater.” Co-directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, the creature feature is the third and final part in the animated “Godzilla” trilogy. Nov. 3 is said to be Godzilla’s birthday. “Planet Eater” will release in Japanese theaters shortly afterwards, on Nov. 9. Japan will be the last major territory to release “A Star Is Born” where it will arrive in theaters on Dec. 21.

The festival confirmed that it will also give a gala screening to Japanese film “The House Where The Mermaid Sleeps.” Directed by Yukihiko Tsutumi and starring Ryoko Shinohara and Hidetoshi Nishijima, the film is the story of a couple whose marriage is on the rocks. They are roused into action when their daughter nearly drowns and falls into a coma.

The festival will announce its full line up on Sept. 25. It will make use of regular venues in the Roppongi Hills shopping and entertainment complex, and add a new venue, the Hibiya Step Square, for the first time. The EX Theatre in Roppongi district will continue to be used for the opening event and galas.

  'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  A STAR IS BORN

    Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' to Open Tokyo Film Festival

    Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' to Open Tokyo Film Festival

  Olivia Munn, left, and Jacob Tremblay

    Box Office: 'The Predator' to Feast on 'A Simple Favor,' 'White Boy Rick'

    Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” will open the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, which is Cooper’s directorial debut, had its premiere in Venice and continued at the Toronto Film Festival this week. The Tokyo festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at venues around the Japanese […]

  'Wild Rose' Review: Jessie Buckley Soars

    Toronto Film Review: 'Wild Rose'

    Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” will open the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, which is Cooper’s directorial debut, had its premiere in Venice and continued at the Toronto Film Festival this week. The Tokyo festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at venues around the Japanese […]

  Eugenio Derbez Dora the Explorer

    Eugenio Derbez to Star in Comedy 'The Three Tenors' for Sony Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” will open the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, which is Cooper’s directorial debut, had its premiere in Venice and continued at the Toronto Film Festival this week. The Tokyo festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at venues around the Japanese […]

  'Forgive Me' Shingle Archer Gray Boosts

    'Forgive Me' Shingle Archer Gray Champions Diverse Voices Through Film Production

    Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” will open the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, which is Cooper’s directorial debut, had its premiere in Venice and continued at the Toronto Film Festival this week. The Tokyo festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at venues around the Japanese […]

  Halle Berry Bruised

    Halle Berry to Make Directorial Debut on MMA Drama 'Bruised'

    Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” will open the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, which is Cooper’s directorial debut, had its premiere in Venice and continued at the Toronto Film Festival this week. The Tokyo festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at venues around the Japanese […]

  Steven Soderbergh Panama Papers

    Netflix Buys Steven Soderbergh's Drama 'High Flying Bird'

    Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” will open the 31st edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival. The film, which is Cooper’s directorial debut, had its premiere in Venice and continued at the Toronto Film Festival this week. The Tokyo festival runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 at venues around the Japanese […]

