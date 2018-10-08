You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bollywood’s #MeToo Uprising Engulfs Rajat Kapoor

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9470561d)RAJat Kapoor as Amit Mukerjee'The Good Karma Hospital' TV Show, Series 2, Episode 3 UK - 2018Good Karma Hospital, is an ITV drama series returning for a second series. Life affirming and optimistic, this contemporary series continues to mix the heart-breaking with the humorous, and the doctors, nurses and patients soon discover that the Good Karma Hospital is more than just a rundown medical outpost - it's a home.
CREDIT: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Leading Indian actor and director, Rajat Kapoor (“Ankhon Dekhi”) is the latest man caught up in the wave of sexual misbehavior allegations that has been swept Bollywood in recent days. Kapoor, who was accused of inappropriate behavior with three separate women, has apologized on Twitter.

“All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing. If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my apology,” Kapoor tweeted.

Kapoor followed up with another tweet that said: “I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt to another human being. If there is one thing more important to me than even my wife, it is to be a good human being. And I have tried to be that person. And now, I will try harder.”

CREDIT: Rajat Kapoor via Twitter

The Kapoor incident went viral on social media after an Indian journalist posted screenshots of her conversations with the alleged victims.

On Saturday, details of allegations against filmmaker Vikas Bahl (“Queen”) emerged. Phantom Films, in which Bahl partnered with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, was dissolved the same day.

Kangana Ranaut, star of “Queen”, told the Indian media that during the film’s shoot, Bahl bragged about having casual sex with different partners every day, even though he was married at the time. She also alleged that Bahl would hug her overly tightly. Fellow Indian actress, Sonam Kapoor (“Veere Di Wedding”) said that she found Ranaut hard to believe.

