Bi Gan’s ‘Journey’ to Open Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Festival

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” by rising star mainland Chinese director Bi Gan (“Kaili Blues”,) has been set as the opening film of the Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan. The festival runs through much of November and has its high point with the Golden Horse Film Awards, which are open to films in any variant of the Chinese language.

A slow-moving love story of sorts, “Journey” debuted in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes festival earlier this year. There it was noted for a bravura 40-minute take executed in 3D.

The festival will close with another cutting-edge film, “Your Face,” by veteran Taiwan-based auteur Tsai Ming-liang. The film comprising only close-up shots will debut first in the Venice festival. Tsai’s VR work “The Deserted” last year had a similar trajectory opening in Venice and continuing at the Golden Horse parade.

It was previously announced that Chinese actress Gong Li will head the festival’s competition jury. The festival runs 9-22 November, with the awards ceremony held on Saturday 17 Nov. its related Golden Horse Film Academy will run from 20 Oct to Nov. 17, and its project market Golden Horse Film Project Promotion be held from Nov. 13-15.