Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin to Star in Lulu Wang’s Family Movie

Awkwafina
“Ocean’s 8” star Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, and Diana Lin are starring in Lulu Wang’s untitled family movie, which shoots this summer in New Work and China.

The film follows a Chinese family who, when they discover their beloved grandmother has only a short while left to live, decide to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather before she dies. One of the granddaughters, feeling like a fish out of water in her home country, struggles with the family’s decision to hide the truth from her grandmother.

Wang wrote the script and is directing the feature. She wrote and narrated an episode of “This American Life,” also based on the true story. In 2014, she directed the feature film “Posthumous,” starring Jack Huston and Brit Marling.

Producers are Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, and Dani Melia of Big Beach; Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano of Depth of Field; Jane Zheng of Seesaw; and Anita Gou of Kindred Spirit. Big Beach and Kindred Spirit will finance.

Awkwafina will star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming family comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” which opens Aug. 17.

Awkwafina is represented by Artists First, UTA, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Tzi Ma is represented by Echelon and BRS / Gage Talent Agency. The news was first reported by Screen.

