Busan: Autumn Sun Picks up ‘Legend of Erlang,’ ‘No Pain’

Newly-launched Hong Kong sales outfit, Autumn Sun Company has picked up international rights to animated film “The Legend of Erlang” from Chinese studio Starry Entertainment (“Hello Mr. Billionaire”). The film, which is in production, is based on a Chinese legend and is being directed by vfx veteran Sing-Chong Foo (“Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale”), alongside Jun Cheng and Lingfei Zhang

Autumn Sun has also taken Asian rights, excluding India, for Vasan Bala’s martial arts film “The Man Who Feels No Pain,” which recently won the People’s Choice Award at Toronto’s Midnight Madness strand. It was produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s Indian outfit RSVP. In addition, Autumn Sun has picked up Huang Huang’s high school martial arts drama “Wushu Orphan” from China’s Alibaba Pictures and Dadi Century. The film has its world premiere at the Tokyo film festival later this month.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a high-flying martial arts animated film,” Autumn Sun managing director Elliot Tong said about “Erlang.” “It’s a new take on an Asian myth.”

Autumn Sun has already received several offers for the three titles at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian film market. Busan is the debut market for the company.

“We’re very honored to work with RSVP,” Tong said about “The Man Who Feels No Pain.” “I’m a big fan of Ronnie’s work. He’s such a pillar in the entire Indian industry.”

Tong is optimistic about the film’s chances in Asia. “There is a huge buzz now for Indian films in Asia,” says Tong. “In markets such as Vietnam or Thailand that have not really released any Indian movie in a big way, a movie like this, which is not a typical Bollywood film, but an international movie, is a great entry film for the emerging territories.”

Autumn Sun’s slate also includes “Kung Fu League,” “Fat Buddies,” “Tofuman,” ‘Toy Guardians” and “Legend of a Rabbit 2.”