Animal Logic Sets Zak Hilditch’s ‘Haunting of Mary Todd’ Set At Truant Pictures Label

Zak Hilditch and Justin Monjo project “The Haunting of Mary Todd” is among four genre film efforts to be set up at Truant Pictures. Truant is the new genre-specialist production arm of Animal Logic, the Australian digital effects firm.

Truant will “primarily develop and produce the films in collaboration with emerging and established Australian talent. Wherever possible the films will be produced in Australia for a worldwide market,” Animal Logic announced on Tuesday.

Truant Pictures will be headquartered at Animal Logic’s Sydney-based studios and will also operate out of its Los Angeles offices alongside sister company Animal Logic Entertainment, producer of Sony’s recent “Peter Rabbit.” Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian will produce. Toby Nalbandian and Greg Schmidt will serve as VPs of development and production.

Other projects on Truant’s debut slate include: “Biohackers,” with Stephen McCallum and Michael Kratochvil; “The Galvanist,” with Shayne Armstrong and S.P. Krause; and “The Gooynboon,” with Jub Clerc. No details of status, budget, or distribution plans were disclosed. Hilditch is best known for “These Final Hours,” and “Transmission.”

“Some of the most important and relevant stories today are being told through genre,” said Schmidt. “We’re thrilled to be producing thought-provoking genre films out of Australia that have commercial appeal in the global marketplace.”

