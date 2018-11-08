You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Andy Serkis’ ‘Mowgli’ Gets Theatrical Release Ahead of Netflix Debut

Rohan Chand as "Mowgli" in the Netflix film "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is to honor its promise to give a theatrical release to “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” the big-budget fantasy film by actor-director Andy Serkis.

The streaming giant said that it will give the picture a limited theatrical release from Nov. 29 in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London, U.K. “Mowgli” will be screened globally on Netflix on from Dec. 7. Following that, it will have an expanded theatrical release in additional theaters in the U.S. and UK.

The film sees Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) give a radical spin to the classic Rudyard Kipling novel about a boy raised in the jungle. According to Netflix the boy, Mowgli, is “torn between two worlds, accepts his destiny and becomes a legend… has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man (and) now must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs.”

“I wanted to make an emotional version of this story, which has already been told many times,“ Serkis said on Thursday, speaking in Singapore. “I wanted to explore being an outsider. Being dislodged, being other. It is a hugely contemporary idea that could do with exploration.“

Related

Netflix snagged the film from Warner Bros. in July this year. The acquisition is believed to be one of Netflix’s costliest ever purchases. Warner had planned to release the movie in October.

The streamers’ theatrical release plans honor a commitment made by Netflix at the time of the film’s acquisition. It also sets the visually-spectacular and talent-laden film into the Academy Awards race. “Mowgli” stars newcomer Rohan Chand in the title role. An all-star supporting cast, playing performance capture roles, includes Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Serkis, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris.

The move is also in line with commitments to give theatrical releases to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and “Bird Box.” Netflix has been rebuffed by some festivals, most notably Cannes, and some film trade associations for not doing enough to show its big-screen productions in theaters.

