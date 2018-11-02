You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Amanda’ Claims Tokyo Festival Grand Prize

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tokyo IFF

The Mikhael Hers-directed drama “Amanda,” about a man who ends up caring for his seven-year-old niece when her mother is killed, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s closing ceremony today. The film also took the best screenplay award in the festival 31st edition, which unspools Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.

Amanda” premiered in competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival. But it left without a prize.

The second-place special jury prize went to Michael Noer’s “Before the Frost.” Unfolding in the 19th Century Danish countryside, the film previously screened in the contemporary world cinema section at Toronto.

Italy’s Edoardo De Angelis was named best director for “The Vice of Hope,” a drama set in the Naples sex industry. The best actress honors went to Pina Turco, who played a trafficker of surrogate mothers in “The Vice of Hope.” Meanwhile, Jesper Christensen received the best actor award for his performance as a hard-bitten farmer in “Before the Frost.”

Among other prizes were the award for best artistic contribution, given to Ralph Fiennes’ “The White Crow,” and the audience award, scooped by Junji Sakamoto’s friendship drama “Another World,” one of two local films in competition.

In the Asian Future section for new Asian films “A First Farewell,” the feature debut by China’s Lina Wang, won the best film award, while in the Japanese Cinema Splash section for local indie films another first-timer, Katsumi Nojiri, took best film honors for “Lying to Mom.” The best director prize was split by Masaharu Take for “The Gun” and Seiji Tanaka for “Melancholic.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • 'Amanda' Claims Tokyo Festival Grand Prize

    'Amanda' Claims Tokyo Festival Grand Prize

    The Mikhael Hers-directed drama “Amanda,” about a man who ends up caring for his seven-year-old niece when her mother is killed, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s closing ceremony today. The film also took the best screenplay award in the festival 31st edition, which unspools Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. […]

  • Possum

    Film Review: 'Possum'

    The Mikhael Hers-directed drama “Amanda,” about a man who ends up caring for his seven-year-old niece when her mother is killed, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s closing ceremony today. The film also took the best screenplay award in the festival 31st edition, which unspools Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. […]

  • Wizart Sends 'The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands'

    Wizart Sends 'Snow Queen: Mirrorlands' to Germany (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Mikhael Hers-directed drama “Amanda,” about a man who ends up caring for his seven-year-old niece when her mother is killed, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s closing ceremony today. The film also took the best screenplay award in the festival 31st edition, which unspools Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. […]

  • Reda Kateb Clemence Poesy

    Reda Kateb, Clémence Poesy to Topline Kinology's 'A Mermaid in Paris' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Mikhael Hers-directed drama “Amanda,” about a man who ends up caring for his seven-year-old niece when her mother is killed, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s closing ceremony today. The film also took the best screenplay award in the festival 31st edition, which unspools Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. […]

  • AFM: First Sales for Martin Margiela

    AFM: First Sales for Martin Margiela Documentary and ‘Women Make Film’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Mikhael Hers-directed drama “Amanda,” about a man who ends up caring for his seven-year-old niece when her mother is killed, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s closing ceremony today. The film also took the best screenplay award in the festival 31st edition, which unspools Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. […]

  • Fox-backed ‘Lino 3D’ Closes Mexico, Germany,

    AFM: Fox-backed ‘Lino 3D’ Proves Power of Animation (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Mikhael Hers-directed drama “Amanda,” about a man who ends up caring for his seven-year-old niece when her mother is killed, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s closing ceremony today. The film also took the best screenplay award in the festival 31st edition, which unspools Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. […]

  • Zorg Studios Logo

    Orange Studio Acquires Zorg Studios's 'Kill Ben Lyk' With Eugene Simon (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Mikhael Hers-directed drama “Amanda,” about a man who ends up caring for his seven-year-old niece when her mother is killed, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s closing ceremony today. The film also took the best screenplay award in the festival 31st edition, which unspools Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad