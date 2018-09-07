‘Alpha’ Has $3 Million Opening in China, Tails ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’

Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee) with Alpha in Columbia Pictures and Studio 8's ALPHA.
CREDIT: Alan Markfield/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Alpha,” the prehistoric survival tale from Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8, earned $3.4 million on its opening day in China. That was good enough for second place behind holdover title “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

Data from local box office tracker Ent Group, showed that “Alpha” played some 67,000 screening sessions on its opening Friday. That gave it far from extraordinary $50.7 per session average income, better than all other top-10 titles bar “Fallout.” The Tom Cruise vehicle, directed by Albert Hughes, earned $7.58 million from 90,000 screenings on Friday. In its first full week in Chinese theaters, “Fallout” earned $105 million.

“Alpha” was released in North America on Aug. 17. To date it has grossed some $29.7 million on domestic release and $18.5 million in international markets.

Fully 80% of the B share capital of Robinov’s Studio 8 is owned by China’s Fosun International. Corporate control however, may lie with management through the weighted voting rights of the A share category.

“Alpha” is the second film from the Studio 8 slate to be released in China, following “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” directed by Ang Lee and co-invested by Fosun and China’s Bona Film Group. While “Billy Lynn” flopped badly in North America, where it earned $1.73 million, it scored a more impressive $23.8 million in China, from a Nov. 2016 release.

Fosun last week unveiled plans to set its give its Fosun Tourism business an IPO in Hong Kong. The prospectus shows the company including the Club Mediterrannee (aka Club Med) holidays business and theme parks in mainland China. But it excludes Studio 8 and Fosun’s stake in Cirque du Soleil.

