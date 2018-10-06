You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alief Picks up Indian Independents ‘Mehsampur,’ and ‘Sheep’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alief

U.K.-based sales agent Alief has picked up world rights to two independent films that will play later this month in the India Gold section of the Mumbai Film Festival. Both are by first-time directors.

Kabir Chowdhry’s experimental “Mehsampur” is a mix of fiction, documentary and biopic, that kicks off with the murder of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film had its premiere in Sydney in June. Chowdhry was creative producer of 2016’s “Hotel Salvation,” which played at the Venice and Busan festivals.

Ridham Janves’s ethno-mystery feature debut “The Gold-Laden Sheep & the Sacred Mountain” gets its world premiere in Mumbai. It tells the tale of a rescue mission after a plane crashes on sacred ground, and its pilot is found by an old shepherd.

The world sales deal was struck between Alief and the films’ Indian production company, Dark Matter Pictures, headed by producer-writer Akshay Singh

Indian new wave cinema is attracting growing attention, in part due to the success of recent Indian festival favorite and India Oscar submission “Village Rock Stars,” by Rima Das. Das’ latest film, “Bulbul Can Sing,” unspools at the Busan International Film Festival this week.

Indian national releases of “Mehsampur” and “Sheep ” are planned for 2019, after the films have finished their festival runs.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Alief Picks up Indian Independents 'Mehsampur,'

    Alief Picks up Indian Independents 'Mehsampur,' and 'Sheep' (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.K.-based sales agent Alief has picked up world rights to two independent films that will play later this month in the India Gold section of the Mumbai Film Festival. Both are by first-time directors. Kabir Chowdhry’s experimental “Mehsampur” is a mix of fiction, documentary and biopic, that kicks off with the murder of Punjabi folk […]

  • China's iQIYI Touts Inhouse Pics Asian

    China's iQIYI Touts Inhouse Pics at Asian Film Market

    U.K.-based sales agent Alief has picked up world rights to two independent films that will play later this month in the India Gold section of the Mumbai Film Festival. Both are by first-time directors. Kabir Chowdhry’s experimental “Mehsampur” is a mix of fiction, documentary and biopic, that kicks off with the murder of Punjabi folk […]

  • Asian Film School Trains Next Gen

    Asian Film School Trains Next Gen of Regional Producers

    U.K.-based sales agent Alief has picked up world rights to two independent films that will play later this month in the India Gold section of the Mumbai Film Festival. Both are by first-time directors. Kabir Chowdhry’s experimental “Mehsampur” is a mix of fiction, documentary and biopic, that kicks off with the murder of Punjabi folk […]

  • Korea's Finecut Nabs Sales Rights to

    Korea's Finecut Nabs Sales Rights to 'Diva'

    U.K.-based sales agent Alief has picked up world rights to two independent films that will play later this month in the India Gold section of the Mumbai Film Festival. Both are by first-time directors. Kabir Chowdhry’s experimental “Mehsampur” is a mix of fiction, documentary and biopic, that kicks off with the murder of Punjabi folk […]

  • Singapore Distributor Darpan Global Launches Production

    Singapore Distributor Darpan Global Launches Production 'Bodh'

    U.K.-based sales agent Alief has picked up world rights to two independent films that will play later this month in the India Gold section of the Mumbai Film Festival. Both are by first-time directors. Kabir Chowdhry’s experimental “Mehsampur” is a mix of fiction, documentary and biopic, that kicks off with the murder of Punjabi folk […]

  • Director Kim Jee-woon Honored by French

    Director Kim Jee-woon Honored by French Government

    U.K.-based sales agent Alief has picked up world rights to two independent films that will play later this month in the India Gold section of the Mumbai Film Festival. Both are by first-time directors. Kabir Chowdhry’s experimental “Mehsampur” is a mix of fiction, documentary and biopic, that kicks off with the murder of Punjabi folk […]

  • Twilight 10th anniversary release

    Twilight Returns to Theaters for 10th Anniversary

    U.K.-based sales agent Alief has picked up world rights to two independent films that will play later this month in the India Gold section of the Mumbai Film Festival. Both are by first-time directors. Kabir Chowdhry’s experimental “Mehsampur” is a mix of fiction, documentary and biopic, that kicks off with the murder of Punjabi folk […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad