×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix’s ‘Roma’ Adds Korea Theatrical Date

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roma
CREDIT: Image by Alfonso Cuarón

Roma,” Alfonso’ Cuaron’s loving recreated portrayal of family life in 1970s Mexico, is to get a theatrical release in South Korea. The film was originally commissioned for online streaming giant Netflix.

Pan Cinema will handle the release in Korea from Dec. 12. It is currently unclear how many screens the film will obtain, or how long it will play. It is scheduled to debut online from Dec. 14.

The additional big screen outing in Korea, comes after Netflix earlier agreed to limited theatrical outings for ‘Roma’ in the U.S. and U.K. In the U.S., the film will be in cinemas for roughly three weeks, beginning on Nov. 21.

“Roma” debuted to great acclaim at the Venice and Toronto festivals in September and is considered a front-runner for the Oscars. Unlike the U.S. and U.K. which are both home to large numbers of Academy members, Korea has little sway in deciding the destination of the Oscar prizes. Nevertheless, there are still plausible reasons for an outing in Korea.

The film played strongly with Busan festival audiences in October. And Korean commercial audiences regularly turn out in large numbers for films that are exceptionally mounted and have stand-out acting performances.

Netflix may also have an eye on the Korean creative community. Netflix has previously tempted big screen directors Bong Joon-ho (“Okja”) and Park Jong-woo (“Pandora,) Kim Seong-hun (upcoming series “Kingdom”) with healthy budgets for challenging movies that other studios might have deemed too uncommercial to produce. Adding a theatrical release component should help the company to keep attracting big-name Korean directors.

Separately, it was announced on Wednesday that Netflix streaming service will be available on U+tv, LG U+’s IPTV set top box. It is the first time that Netflix can be accessed through an IPTV service in Korea.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Roma

    Netflix's ‘Roma’ Adds Korea Theatrical Date

    “Roma,” Alfonso’ Cuaron’s loving recreated portrayal of family life in 1970s Mexico, is to get a theatrical release in South Korea. The film was originally commissioned for online streaming giant Netflix. Pan Cinema will handle the release in Korea from Dec. 12. It is currently unclear how many screens the film will obtain, or how […]

  • CJ Entertainment Picks up Starry 'Garden

    Korea's CJ Entertainment Picks up Starry 'Garden of Evening Mists'

    “Roma,” Alfonso’ Cuaron’s loving recreated portrayal of family life in 1970s Mexico, is to get a theatrical release in South Korea. The film was originally commissioned for online streaming giant Netflix. Pan Cinema will handle the release in Korea from Dec. 12. It is currently unclear how many screens the film will obtain, or how […]

  • A firefighter sprays water on a

    Film News Roundup: Disney Donates $500,000 for Recovery From California Wildfires

    “Roma,” Alfonso’ Cuaron’s loving recreated portrayal of family life in 1970s Mexico, is to get a theatrical release in South Korea. The film was originally commissioned for online streaming giant Netflix. Pan Cinema will handle the release in Korea from Dec. 12. It is currently unclear how many screens the film will obtain, or how […]

  • A firefighter battles the Woolsey Fire

    California Bans Filming on State Parks, Beaches in Wildfire Zones

    “Roma,” Alfonso’ Cuaron’s loving recreated portrayal of family life in 1970s Mexico, is to get a theatrical release in South Korea. The film was originally commissioned for online streaming giant Netflix. Pan Cinema will handle the release in Korea from Dec. 12. It is currently unclear how many screens the film will obtain, or how […]

  • Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Gets

    Troubled Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Set for AFI Fest Screening

    “Roma,” Alfonso’ Cuaron’s loving recreated portrayal of family life in 1970s Mexico, is to get a theatrical release in South Korea. The film was originally commissioned for online streaming giant Netflix. Pan Cinema will handle the release in Korea from Dec. 12. It is currently unclear how many screens the film will obtain, or how […]

  • The Woolsey Fire burns a home

    'Widows,' 'Destroyer' Red Carpets Canceled Due to California Fires

    “Roma,” Alfonso’ Cuaron’s loving recreated portrayal of family life in 1970s Mexico, is to get a theatrical release in South Korea. The film was originally commissioned for online streaming giant Netflix. Pan Cinema will handle the release in Korea from Dec. 12. It is currently unclear how many screens the film will obtain, or how […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'A Star Is Born' DP Matthew Libatique on Lensing With Bradley Cooper

    “Roma,” Alfonso’ Cuaron’s loving recreated portrayal of family life in 1970s Mexico, is to get a theatrical release in South Korea. The film was originally commissioned for online streaming giant Netflix. Pan Cinema will handle the release in Korea from Dec. 12. It is currently unclear how many screens the film will obtain, or how […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad