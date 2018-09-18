Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong Kong Film Festival

Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1

Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he worked for many years at Golden Harvest.

“Lee is a seasoned professional who is recognized and well respected both in the local and international film communities. We are confident that Albert will be able to help us to consolidate and build on HKIFF’s position as one of the most important film festivals in Asia,” said Wilfred Wong, chairman of the HKIFF Society.

“Roger (Garcia) has led the society well during a time of great change in the cinematic landscape,” he said. “His initiatives in audience development and filmmaker services, among others, have helped to nurture Hong Kong’s next generation of cinephiles and cineastes,” said Wong of the departing Garcia.

Garcia will also step down as executive director of the Asian Film Awards Academy and will be succeeded by Josie Lin, the AFAA’s current general manager.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival will celebrate its 43rd edition next year from March 18 to April 1, 2019.