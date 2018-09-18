Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong Kong Film Festival

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Celestial Tiger Entertainment

Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1

Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he worked for many years at Golden Harvest.
“Lee is a seasoned professional who is recognized and well respected both in the local and international film communities. We are confident that Albert will be able to help us to consolidate and build on HKIFF’s position as one of the most important film festivals in Asia,” said Wilfred Wong, chairman of the HKIFF Society.

“Roger (Garcia) has led the society well during a time of great change in the cinematic landscape,” he said. “His initiatives in audience development and filmmaker services, among others, have helped to nurture Hong Kong’s next generation of cinephiles and cineastes,” said Wong of the departing Garcia.

Garcia will also step down as executive director of the Asian Film Awards Academy and will be succeeded by Josie Lin, the AFAA’s current general manager.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival will celebrate its 43rd edition next year from March 18 to April 1, 2019.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong

    Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong Kong Film Festival

    Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1 Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he […]

  • Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Feng Xiaogang Cut From 'Ash Is Purest White' as Fan Bingbing Scandal Spreads

    Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1 Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he […]

  • 'Blue Demon Jr.' Wrestling Movie, TV

    Film News Roundup: 'Blue Demon Jr.' Wrestling Movie, TV in Development (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1 Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he […]

  • 'Out Of Blue' Review: Silly Wannabe

    Toronto Film Review: 'Out of Blue'

    Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1 Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he […]

  • Bryan Singer in Talks to Direct

    Bryan Singer in Talks to Direct 'Red Sonja' for Avi Lerner's Millennium

    Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1 Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he […]

  • Harvey Weinstein De Grisogono Party, 70th

    Scotland Yard Investigates New Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1 Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he […]

  • No Pain Review

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Man Who Feels No Pain'

    Veteran industry executive Albert Lee has been appointed as executive director of the Hong Kong International Film Festival. He takes over from Roger Garcia and will be in post from Nov. 1 Lee was most recently CEO of Emperor Motion Pictures, the Hong Kong and China-based studio and talent management group . Before that he […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad