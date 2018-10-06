You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adil Hussain Checks Into Jayapal’s Horror Feature ‘Nirvana Inn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Shashwat Parhi

Adil Hussain will headline the cast of Vijay Jayapal’s psychological horror drama “Nirvana Inn,” one of the 29 projects selected for the Busan Asian Project Market.

Hussain won best actor at Norway’s Amanda awards for “What Will People Say,” and the film is the country’s entry to the Oscars foreign-language category. Also featuring in the cast of the Hindi-language film are Rajshri Deshpande (“Sexy Durga”) and Sandhya Mridul (“Angry Indian Goddesses”).

Joining India’s Stray Factory as co-producers are Magic Hour Films (India/Singapore), Still Whinging (Australia) and Indian outfits Uncombed Buddha and Harman Ventures.

The project has now realized 75% of its $400,000 budget and is looking for post-production support in Busan.

“Nirvana Inn” will follow a boatman who capsizes his boat, killing all his passengers, but he survives. Wracked with guilt, he flees and becomes the caretaker of a Himalayan resort and is shocked to see his victims checking in.

“The idea for the film came to my mind when I heard about a plane crash that happened in Europe a few years back, when a pilot with suicidal thoughts intentionally crashed the plane and killed all onboard including himself,” Jayapal told Variety. “I was quite intrigued and disturbed by this story and the underlying themes of death and guilt.”

Principal photography will commence in October at Kerala and Manali locales.

Jayapal’s debut feature “Revelations” bowed at Busan in 2016 and played at Goteborg, Osaka, Mumbai and Dhaka before streaming on Netflix.

Magic Hour’s debut feature “Jonaki” premiered at Rotterdam earlier this year. The company has also teamed with Stray Factory on Arun Karthick’s “Nasir” that is currently in production in India on a budget of $186,000 that includes $58,000 from Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund and the Netherlands Film Fund.

“Nasir” is a film set in Coimbatore, India, that comprehends the peaceful anonymity of the lives of small people, but also, more sorrowfully, the vengeful and arrogant anonymity of the mob,” Stray Factor’s Mathivanan Rajendran told Variety.

