You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ Sold to China (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

Chinese distributor Estars Films has acquired rights to upcoming Indian epic movie “Thugs of Hindostan.” The film is a 18th century-set story of rebellion against British rule of India.

The film has an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Crucially for the Chinese audience, the film also features Aamir Khan, the Indian superstar who has starred in three titles that have broken records in China.

The budget has been reported as $42 million, making it one of the most expensive in Indian history.

Estars has been the most significant importer of Indian movies into China, previously handling “Baahubali,” “Secret Superstar” and “Dangal.”

“Thugs” was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Archarya. “Thugs” would also be the third film from YRF to be released in China following “Sultan” and “Hiccup” (aka “Hichki”), which is currently in theaters and has earned $16.5 million in its first 17 days of release.

All foreign films imported into China are subject to quota import restrictions, censorship and regulatory discretion over the choice of release date. Yash Raj confirmed the details of the rights deal with Estars, but it said that it does not currently have a confirmed release date.

Unconfirmed Indian sources have pointed to a Dec.14 outing in China, with a wide release. While that would be some five weeks after the film’s Nov. 8 release in India, it would pitch “Thugs” into the most lucrative pre-Christmas period.

That would have seemed an anomaly only a couple of years ago. But Khan has become a household name in China thanks to the $200 million success of “Dangal” and the $118 million gross of “Secret Superstar.” Khan’s “3 Idiots” was one of the first Indian films to be released in China in the modern era.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' Sold

    Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan' Sold to China (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chinese distributor Estars Films has acquired rights to upcoming Indian epic movie “Thugs of Hindostan.” The film is a 18th century-set story of rebellion against British rule of India. The film has an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Crucially for the Chinese audience, the film also features Aamir […]

  • Sean Bean Drone

    Sean Bean Stars in 'Hitman 2' Live-Action Trailer (Watch)

    Chinese distributor Estars Films has acquired rights to upcoming Indian epic movie “Thugs of Hindostan.” The film is a 18th century-set story of rebellion against British rule of India. The film has an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Crucially for the Chinese audience, the film also features Aamir […]

  • California Sees $6 Billion in Direct

    California Sees $6 Billion in Direct Spending From Incentives

    Chinese distributor Estars Films has acquired rights to upcoming Indian epic movie “Thugs of Hindostan.” The film is a 18th century-set story of rebellion against British rule of India. The film has an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Crucially for the Chinese audience, the film also features Aamir […]

  • India's Zee Making Push Into English-Language

    India's Zee Making Push Into English-Language Genre Film Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chinese distributor Estars Films has acquired rights to upcoming Indian epic movie “Thugs of Hindostan.” The film is a 18th century-set story of rebellion against British rule of India. The film has an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Crucially for the Chinese audience, the film also features Aamir […]

  • AFM: XYZ Boards Bradley Liew’s ‘Motel

    AFM: XYZ Boards Bradley Liew’s ‘Motel Acacia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chinese distributor Estars Films has acquired rights to upcoming Indian epic movie “Thugs of Hindostan.” The film is a 18th century-set story of rebellion against British rule of India. The film has an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Crucially for the Chinese audience, the film also features Aamir […]

  • Isabelle Huppert to Play Drug Dealer

    Isabelle Huppert to Play Drug Dealer in 'La Daronne' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chinese distributor Estars Films has acquired rights to upcoming Indian epic movie “Thugs of Hindostan.” The film is a 18th century-set story of rebellion against British rule of India. The film has an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Crucially for the Chinese audience, the film also features Aamir […]

  • Cold Sweat Review

    Tokyo Film Review: ‘Cold Sweat’

    Chinese distributor Estars Films has acquired rights to upcoming Indian epic movie “Thugs of Hindostan.” The film is a 18th century-set story of rebellion against British rule of India. The film has an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen. Crucially for the Chinese audience, the film also features Aamir […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad