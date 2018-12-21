Shaquille O’Neal Re-Lists Florida Mega-Mansion With Super-Sized Price Cut

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has re-listed his super-sized south Florida mega-mansion with a hugely reduced asking price of $21.99 million after first setting it out for sale earlier in the year amid much publicity and hullabaloo with an in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky asking price of $28 million. The four-time NBA champion and 15-time NBA All-Star player paid $3.95 million for the multi-acre spread in 1993, as a rookie player for the Orlando Magic, and subsequently transformed what was then a merely massive 23,000-square-foot Neo-Colonial mansion into a mega-mansion of monumental length with a distinctive blue roof and no particular architectural vernacular. Represented by Jared Ringel, Chris Franciosa, and Dustin Fealy of The Agency Collective and spread out nearly four tropically landscaped acres with about 700 feet of bulk-headed frontage on Lake Butler inside the guarded gates of the Isleworth golf community in Windermere, about 15 miles southwest of Orlando, the palatially proportioned house offers twelve bedrooms and eleven full and four half bathrooms in about 31,000-square-feet.

The massive, idiosyncratically customized residence offers a capacious double-height foyer with twin curved staircases and a cavernous double-height living room of almost 1,200-square-feet while the dining room easily accommodates sixteen and the kitchen is equipped with an unusually comprehensive array of commercial-grade appliances that include a full-height side-by-side fridge and freezer set up, two double-door convection ovens and two built-in steamers.

There’s also: the “Shaq Center,” a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court; a curiously carpeted 17-car garage plus a 2100-square-foot secondary garage that contains a mirror-walled dance studio and a low-tech recording studio; an Egyptian-themed aquarium room with triangular salt water fish tank; a gentlemen’s lounge with professional wet bar and cedar-lined walk-in humidor; and a family room with a eye catching three-dimensional mural of a semi truck emblazoned with the word “Diesel,” one of Shaq’s sundry sobriquet.

A dedicated guest wing comprises five en suite bedrooms plus a gargantuan games room and lounge with bar/kitchenette while the master suite provides ample respite to the homeowner in a 900-square-foot bedroom with fireplace plus a four-room closet and dressing room complex, two terraces and dual bathrooms, both lavishly proportioned and “his” complete with a stand-up urinal.

An outdoor kitchen and dining pavilion borders a 95-foot long and 15-feet deep, swimming pool set against a wall of boulders and waterfalls and a long dock extends out into the picturesquely reedy lake with two covered boat slips.

Two years ago, the entrepreneurial philanthropist, sports analyst and occasional actor was sworn in as an honorary U.S. Deputy Marshal in Clayton County, Ga., where he’s owned a 14.3-acre compound near McDonough, in neighboring Henry County, since April 2016 when he scooped it up for $1.15 million. About 15 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta, the semi-rural spread comprises two residences, one with a 12-seat theater, craft room and gym, along with a resort-style swimming pool and spa plus a three-stall horse barn and an 800-square-foot workshop.

The Olympic gold medal-winning center, who played for the L.A. Lakers from 1996-2004, once owned a large residence inside the guarded gates of the Mulholland Estates enclave in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks. He sold the seven-bedroom house for $6.4 million in 2004, shortly after he was traded to the Miami Heat, and earlier this year set down some new Los Angeles area real estate roots with the $1.8 million purchase of a five-bedroom and five-bathroom residence about 30 miles west of downtown in the under-the-radar Bell Canyon enclave the foothills north of Calabasas.

listing photos: The Agency Collective